Serious Crash, Little River - Canterbury
Saturday, 3 June 2023, 6:39 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are at the scene of a serious
two-vehicle crash on Western Valley Road, Little
River.
Police were called about 11.25am.
Initial
reports suggest one person has been seriously
injured.
The road is closed, and motorists are advised
to avoid the
area.
© Scoop Media
