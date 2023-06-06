Community Grants Recipients Announced
The Kāpiti Coast District Council Grants Allocation Committee has awarded Community Grants to 33 not-for-profit and community groups across a wide range of projects.
The Community Grant Scheme helps support community-based projects, programmes and events that contribute to achieving positive social outcomes for people living in the Kāpiti Coast District.
Kāpiti Coast District Councillor and Grants Allocation Committee Chair Nigel Wilson says this year the Community Grant Scheme focused on grassroots not-for-profit projects and activities providing a local service and responding to an identified need.
“Grants of up to $2,000 were available from a total pool of $40,000,” says Cr Wilson.
“Thank you to the 42 groups who made an application. This number reflects the strength and breadth of volunteer groups making Kāpiti a great place for our residents.
“This year’s 33 successful recipients will use their grants to fund projects that will help us build a resilient and sustainable community and improve outcomes for their participants.
“Their projects provide a wide range of services and support from social housing, benefit advocacy, and counselling to conservation, education, and health. We’re pleased to support their important work.”
The recipients of the 2023/24 funding round are:
Actively Coping with Cancer
Age Concern Kāpiti Coast Incorporated
Benefit Advocacy Kāpiti
Cross Roads Christian Community Trust
Ellie’s Canine Rescue and Rehome
Friends of Wharemauku Stream
Good Bitches Trust
He Tangata Village Trust
Heart Kids Wellington
KapiMana Multiples
Kāpiti Autism Parent Support Group
Kāpiti Coast Workers Educational Association Inc
Kāpiti Community Foodbank Inc
Kāpiti Horticultural Society
Kāpiti Kindness Trust
Kāpiti Women’s Health Collective Inc
L’Arche Kāpiti
Life Education Trust Kāpiti and Horowhenua
Moore’s Meadow Trust
New Zealand National Refugee Youth Council
Ngā Manu Trust
Ōtaki Promotions Group
Ōtaki Stroke Support Group and Wellness Centre
Ōtaki Toy Library
Ōtaki-Waikanae Presbyterian Parish
Our Lady of Kāpiti St Vincent de Paul Society
Paekākāriki Community Trust
Parent to Parent Wellington
Te Aukaha/Ngatiawa Retreat Trust
The Nest Collective NZ Charitable Trust
The Shed Project Kāpiti
The Wellington Multiple Sclerosis Society Inc
Volunteer Kāpiti