Community Grants Recipients Announced

The Kāpiti Coast District Council Grants Allocation Committee has awarded Community Grants to 33 not-for-profit and community groups across a wide range of projects.

The Community Grant Scheme helps support community-based projects, programmes and events that contribute to achieving positive social outcomes for people living in the Kāpiti Coast District.

Kāpiti Coast District Councillor and Grants Allocation Committee Chair Nigel Wilson says this year the Community Grant Scheme focused on grassroots not-for-profit projects and activities providing a local service and responding to an identified need.

“Grants of up to $2,000 were available from a total pool of $40,000,” says Cr Wilson.

“Thank you to the 42 groups who made an application. This number reflects the strength and breadth of volunteer groups making Kāpiti a great place for our residents.

“This year’s 33 successful recipients will use their grants to fund projects that will help us build a resilient and sustainable community and improve outcomes for their participants.

“Their projects provide a wide range of services and support from social housing, benefit advocacy, and counselling to conservation, education, and health. We’re pleased to support their important work.”

The recipients of the 2023/24 funding round are:

Actively Coping with Cancer

Age Concern Kāpiti Coast Incorporated

Benefit Advocacy Kāpiti

Cross Roads Christian Community Trust

Ellie’s Canine Rescue and Rehome

Friends of Wharemauku Stream

Good Bitches Trust

He Tangata Village Trust

Heart Kids Wellington

KapiMana Multiples

Kāpiti Autism Parent Support Group

Kāpiti Coast Workers Educational Association Inc

Kāpiti Community Foodbank Inc

Kāpiti Horticultural Society

Kāpiti Kindness Trust

Kāpiti Women’s Health Collective Inc

L’Arche Kāpiti

Life Education Trust Kāpiti and Horowhenua

Moore’s Meadow Trust

New Zealand National Refugee Youth Council

Ngā Manu Trust

Ōtaki Promotions Group

Ōtaki Stroke Support Group and Wellness Centre

Ōtaki Toy Library

Ōtaki-Waikanae Presbyterian Parish

Our Lady of Kāpiti St Vincent de Paul Society

Paekākāriki Community Trust

Parent to Parent Wellington

Te Aukaha/Ngatiawa Retreat Trust

The Nest Collective NZ Charitable Trust

The Shed Project Kāpiti

The Wellington Multiple Sclerosis Society Inc

Volunteer Kāpiti

