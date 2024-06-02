Powerball Rolls Over - $43 Million Up For Grabs On Wednesday

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night where the jackpot will be a mammoth $43 million.

“High jackpots are exciting, and we know Kiwis all around the country will be dreaming about what they would do if they won $43 million with Powerball on Wednesday,” says Lucy Fullarton, Lotto NZ’s Head of Corporate Communications. “As the jackpot climbs, there is more demand for our games. We know stores will be busy from around 5pm on Wednesday, and lots of people will also be jumping online to grab their ticket in the hour before sales close at 7.30pm. Our advice is to get in early and avoid the rush,” says Fullarton.

Meanwhile, five lucky Lotto players from Auckland, New Plymouth, Napier, and Christchurch will be celebrating after each winning $200,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw. The winning tickets were sold at Pak N Save Henderson in Auckland, Pak N Save Mangere in Auckland, New World Greenmeadows in Napier, and on MyLotto to players from New Plymouth and Christchurch.



Strike Four was also won tonight by two lucky players from Thames and Tauranga, who each take home $200,000. The winning Strike tickets were sold at Martina Four Square & Lotto in Thames and on MyLotto to a player from Tauranga.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

At all times, Lotto NZ encourages our customers to play a little, dream a lot. We know high jackpots can be exciting but remember – it takes only one ticket to win.

Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.

