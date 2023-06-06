Applications Open For Commercial Entities To Fund Silt And Debris Removal

Commercial entities can now apply for Government funding to recover some of the costs of sediment and debris clean-up on their land following Cyclone Gabrielle.

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council Chair Hinewai Ormsby says the Government has provided $62.6m of funding to support the recovery of sediment and debris dumped on commercial entities’ land in the region.

“We know how hard the last three months have been for our rural and business community impacted by the cyclone. We are working hard to support you through to the end, including advocating to Government,” says Chair Ormsby.

“This money is for Hawke’s Bay commercial entities that meet the eligibility criteria and are approved by the assessment panel for work that has been done since the cyclone or will be done by 30 June 2024.”

Darren de Klerk, Silt Recovery Taskforce Lead, says the amount of funding available and the eligibility criteria have been set by the Government.

“We know a significant number of businesses have been impacted by sediment and debris as a result of Cyclone Gabrielle. The amount of funding that has been made available from Central Government may not meet the needs of every business that is eligible,"

"This means we will have to prioritise the funding based on those businesses who will find it most difficult to recover without assistance. We will be looking at the impact on previous year and future year income and the impact on the commercial premises as key measures for how we prioritise the allocation of funding," says Mr de Klerk.

The Regional Council will be administering the fund. Commercial entities can apply on the Regional Council’s website from 1 June until 30 June 2023.

“We are here to facilitate the distribution of funding based on the amount and eligibility criteria given to us from the Government. If you need support with the application process please get in touch through 0800 108 838 or waste@hbrc.govt.nz. Please be patient and understanding with our team as they work hard to help you.”

The Silt Recovery Taskforce team is a collaboration between Hawke’s Bay Regional Council and Hastings District Council, with the taskforce supporting with the recovery in the rural parts of Napier and Central Hawke’s Bay already and working closely with those councils, and offering support to Wairoa District Council – this funding covers businesses impacted across the Hawke’s Bay rohe.

Central Government has provided $70m of funding for commercial entities which is to be split between Hawke’s Bay ($62.6m) and Tairāwhiti ($7.4m). Gisborne District Council is working through a process for managing the $7.4M fund for removing silt from commercial properties in Tairāwhiti.

Applications open 6 June and close 30 June 2023. For more information on applying for the fund or eligibility criteria head to the Regional Council’s website.

