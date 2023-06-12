Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Auckland Council's FutureFit Challenge To Business

Monday, 12 June 2023, 11:05 am
Press Release: Auckland Council

An easy-to-use online tool created by Auckland Council to help organisations’ employees to determine their personal carbon footprint, is being snapped up by councils and businesses around the country.

The first of its kind in New Zealand, FutureFit in business is an easy to roll out employee engagement tool to help companies meet their employee sustainability objectives. The tool engages employees with climate change and encourages them to reduce their carbon emissions.

A total of 21 councils and six businesses have signed up since FutureFit launched. Now a new range of options for small to medium sized businesses makes it more accessible to businesses across New Zealand.

Auckland Council’s Low Carbon Specialist Eden Williams says FutureFit is ideal for engaging employees to embark on their sustainability journey.

"When we launched FutureFit in business at Auckland Council, having the executive leadership team on-board made a huge difference. Having leaders take action helped encourage sign ups across the whole organisation and empowered sustainability champions to be part of a programme that fed into the council’s own internal sustainability goals."

Large corporates like ASB and Spark NZ have been using the package for more than a year and Chorus has recently joined.

Sustainability Lead at Spark Tom Newitt says, “We linked FutureFit to our own Spark Environmental Policy which sets out Spark’s expectations for our people to consider environmental impacts when making decisions as work and taking reasonable steps to reduce Spark’s environmental footprint.”

Businesses pay a licence based on headcount, with the cost starting at $9,500. This buys their company a specific FutureFit URL for employees to access, along with a secure business-wide, real-time reporting dashboard showing collective carbon reductions from all employees.

The business package also includes a comprehensive launch strategy plus a range of engagement resources like customisable communications templates, marketing collateral, videos, and activation ideas. It also shows where the biggest impact can be made and helps employees choose their actions.

The programme was developed by experts in climate action and backed by science. The carbon data is robust, peer reviewed and uses data from Statistics New Zealand. Currently more than 80,000 people have calculated their carbon footprint using FutureFit and users have collectively saved over 3,200 tonnes of Carbon Dioxide Equivalent (CO2e).

