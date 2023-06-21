Have You Seen Elijah?
Wednesday, 21 June 2023, 10:32 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Elijah
Police
are seeking the public’s assistance in locating
21-year-old Auckland man Elijah Lam, who has been reported
missing.
Elijah was last seen at around 4.00pm
yesterday walking along Shortland Street in the CBD. He went
missing from Te Atatu.
Elijah is autistic and
non-verbal and was wearing a black hoodie and grey pants
with black jandals. He does not have any
belongings.
His family and Police have concerns for
his safety and ask anyone who sights Elijah to contact
Police as soon as possible on 111.
Additionally,
anyone who has further information on his whereabouts should
contact Police on 105, quoting the event number
P055059452.
Information can also be provided via Crime
Stoppers on 0800 555
111.
