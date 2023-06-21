Have You Seen Elijah?

Elijah

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 21-year-old Auckland man Elijah Lam, who has been reported missing.

Elijah was last seen at around 4.00pm yesterday walking along Shortland Street in the CBD. He went missing from Te Atatu.

Elijah is autistic and non-verbal and was wearing a black hoodie and grey pants with black jandals. He does not have any belongings.

His family and Police have concerns for his safety and ask anyone who sights Elijah to contact Police as soon as possible on 111.

Additionally, anyone who has further information on his whereabouts should contact Police on 105, quoting the event number P055059452.

Information can also be provided via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

