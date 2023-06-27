AT Board Approves Full $28.1m Great North Road Improvements Project

Today, the Auckland Transport (AT) Board has given the go ahead for construction of the Great North Road Improvements project.

The project will deliver stormwater, walking, cycling and bus improvements along Great North Road, between Ponsonby Road and Crummer Road. Construction is planned to begin by early August this year.

AT Board Chair Wayne Donnelly says that due to budget constraints, the Board did consider a cheaper, staged approach.

“However, through this process it has become clear that there is overwhelming public support, and public need for the full project.”

The project has received support from local business associations, schools, residents associations and community groups.

“We are committed to delivering the project in full, within the next two financial years, noting our team at AT will need to confirm additional funding for the second year,” says Mr Donnelly.

The area is changing, with more apartments being constructed, local schools expanding, new businesses moving in, and a new train station planned to open on K-Road as part of City Rail Link.

Mr Donnelly says that improved public transport, walking and cycling will be key in allowing this area to flourish, now and into the future.

“This project delivers on our commitments to emissions reduction, improved public transport, and our commitment to listen deeply to the wants and needs of communities across Auckland.”

The project is 49% funded by Auckland Transport and 51% funded by Waka Kotahi.

Project video here: https://youtu.be/pDWky2uhs9w

© Scoop Media

