Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

AT Board Approves Full $28.1m Great North Road Improvements Project

Tuesday, 27 June 2023, 2:36 pm
Press Release: Auckland Transport

Today, the Auckland Transport (AT) Board has given the go ahead for construction of the Great North Road Improvements project.

The project will deliver stormwater, walking, cycling and bus improvements along Great North Road, between Ponsonby Road and Crummer Road. Construction is planned to begin by early August this year.

AT Board Chair Wayne Donnelly says that due to budget constraints, the Board did consider a cheaper, staged approach.

“However, through this process it has become clear that there is overwhelming public support, and public need for the full project.”

The project has received support from local business associations, schools, residents associations and community groups.

“We are committed to delivering the project in full, within the next two financial years, noting our team at AT will need to confirm additional funding for the second year,” says Mr Donnelly.

The area is changing, with more apartments being constructed, local schools expanding, new businesses moving in, and a new train station planned to open on K-Road as part of City Rail Link.

Mr Donnelly says that improved public transport, walking and cycling will be key in allowing this area to flourish, now and into the future.

“This project delivers on our commitments to emissions reduction, improved public transport, and our commitment to listen deeply to the wants and needs of communities across Auckland.”

The project is 49% funded by Auckland Transport and 51% funded by Waka Kotahi.

Project video here: https://youtu.be/pDWky2uhs9w

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Auckland Transport on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On National’s Law & Ordure Policy

Seventy-five days out from election day and the National Party still hasn’t revealed how it is going to pay for its stupendously expensive bag of presents for everyone. It is simultaneously promising to reduce the tax revenue coming into the state coffers, increase the spending going out of those coffers into key areas like health, education, roading, and other infrastructure, while also somehow delivering tax cuts and paying down our debt.



 
 
PHCC: Rise In Congenital Syphilis Requires Action

The global resurgence of syphilis is having inequitable impacts amongst Māori & Pacific whānau and for pregnant women and babies in Aotearoa. Health experts say repeat screenings in the third trimester of pregnancy could help.


MH&W: More Investment Needed For Māori Mental Health & Addiction Services

Māori make up 17% of the population & about 30% of Māori will experience mental distress categorised as ‘mental disorder’ in any year, but only 11% of current mental health & addiction expenditure is on Kaupapa services.


ACT New Zealand: Labour’s Cruel Rental Property Own-Goal

“Labour’s economic mismanagement and attacks on landlords are hurting renters, the very people Labour claims to care about. It’s a classic case of unintended consequences and it’s caused by Labour’s woeful economic ignorance,” says Brooke van Velden.

New Zealand First: 'Past Performance, Not Future Promises'

"Just remember in this election Henry Ford’s words of caution when you’re listening to other party’s promises - 'You can’t build a reputation on what you are going to do.' This election is about past performance not future promises," Winston Peters says.


National Party:
Luxon Backs Tougher Sentences To Counter Crime Wave

Kiwis are "fed up with brazen offending and a National government will send criminals a strong message through a raft of changes, including tougher sentences," says Christopher Luxon says.


Joint Press Release: Dramatic Reduction In Building Costs

First-time home buyers can expect to see house construction costs tumble as innovation and cooperation align to transform off-site manufacture & drive down construction costs. These innovations will benefit those looking for more affordable, sustainably built, and energy-efficient entry-level homes.

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 