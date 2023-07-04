Fatal Crash, Horsham Downs
Tuesday, 4 July 2023, 7:13 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm one person has died following a
single-vehicle crash on
River Road, Horsham Downs this
last night.
Police were called at around 11:40pm after
a car crashed into a tree.
Sadly, one person was
located deceased at the scene.
The road was blocked
but reopened around 4:45am.
The Serious Crash Unit
attended.
Enquiries into the circumstances of the
crash are
underway.
