Fatal Crash, Horsham Downs

Police can confirm one person has died following a single-vehicle crash on

River Road, Horsham Downs this last night.

Police were called at around 11:40pm after a car crashed into a tree.

Sadly, one person was located deceased at the scene.

The road was blocked but reopened around 4:45am.

The Serious Crash Unit attended.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are underway.

