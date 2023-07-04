Missing person, West Auckland

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
One of the best things about the Greens plan to cap rent increases at 3% annually is that it spreads around some of the pain of the Reserve Bank’s brutal response to inflation. The relentless jacking up of interest rates has targeted vulnerable groups (the young, the poor, renters, middle income earners with mortgages) who continue to bear almost all the pain.
Meanwhile, the wealthy and the mortgage-free have simply gone on their merry spending ways and their overseas trips, regardless. More
In response to the PM's recent focus on "bread & butter issues" this election, Hāpai te Hauora advocates for the recognition of public health & alcohol policy as fundamental to the well-being of whānau and communities in Aotearoa. More
The Green Party has promised to introduce a Renters’ Rights Bill in the first one hundred days of a new government to make sure all renters always have a safe, healthy, and affordable place to call home. More
Health Select Committee members had the chance to stop the suffering, but failed to take decisive action. So many lives have already been destroyed, it is understandable that mesh injured women will feel utterly let down by their failure to prevent others from suffering the same fate. More
The Government is delivering on its climate commitment to ban new coal boilers & to phase out existing boilers by 2037, reducing emissions by about the same amount as 100,000 cars would produce in a year. More
Oceans & Fisheries Minister Rachel Brooking has announced funding to help scientists and businesses look at which of hundreds of strains of microalgae might be suitable for including in foods like protein bars and shakes. More