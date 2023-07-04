Missing person, West Auckland

Police are appealing to the public in the search for 55-year-old Chan WIN HING.

Mr WIN HING was last seen two months ago on 11 May, at a Titirangi address in West Auckland.

The 55-year-old was officially reported missing on 26 May.

"Police are concerned for Mr WIN HING welfare and want to ensure he is safe," a police spokesperson said.

"We'd like to hear from anyone who has seen Mr WIN HING since the 11th of May, or anyone who has information on his possible whereabouts."

Police have asked anyone that may be able to help to get in touch with Police via 105 and quote file number 230526/5727.

