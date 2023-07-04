Further Information Sought – Hit-and-run, SH2, Greytown

Police are investigating after a pedestrian was believed to have been struck

by a vehicle and knocked unconscious.

The incident occurred between 6:30-7am, Sunday 24 June, on SH2 between North

Street and Ahikōuka Road, Greytown.

The victim was walking next to the road in the northbound lane on SH2 North

of Greytown, when he has been struck by a vehicle and left at the scene.

The victim suffered serious injuries as a result.

A vehicle was tracked on CCTV driving through the Greytown area prior to the

incident.

The vehicle is believed to be a 2016 – 2020 Mitsubishi Triton utility

fitted with a flat deck and front bulbar with side protection.

Police believe the driver of this vehicle may have information that would

assist in the investigation and are asking them to contact Masterton Police

as soon as possible.

Police are also asking our community if they know who this driver is or who

the vehicle belongs to, to please get in touch.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police on 105 quoting file number

230625/2031.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555

111.

