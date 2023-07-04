Further Information Sought – Hit-and-run, SH2, Greytown
Police are investigating after a pedestrian was believed
to have been struck
by a vehicle and knocked unconscious.
The incident occurred between 6:30-7am,
Sunday 24 June, on SH2 between North
Street and Ahikōuka Road, Greytown.
The victim was walking next to the
road in the northbound lane on SH2 North
of Greytown, when he has been struck by a vehicle and left at the scene.
The victim suffered serious injuries as a result.
A vehicle was tracked on CCTV driving through
the Greytown area prior to the
incident.
The
vehicle is believed to be a 2016 – 2020 Mitsubishi Triton
utility
fitted with a flat deck and front bulbar with side protection.
Police believe the driver of this
vehicle may have information that would
assist in the investigation and are asking them to contact Masterton Police
as soon as possible.
Police are also asking
our community if they know who this driver is or who
the vehicle belongs to, to please get in touch.
Anyone
with information is asked to contact Police on 105 quoting
file number
230625/2031.
Information can also be
provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800
555
111.