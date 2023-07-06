Update - Greytown Hit-and-run
The driver of a vehicle being sought as part of inquiries
into the Greytown
hit-and-run has been spoken to by Police, and officers now have a different
vehicle of interest.
The incident happened on Sunday 24 June
between about 6:30-7am, on State
Highway 2 between North Street and Ahikōuka Road.
The victim suffered serious
injuries after being struck by a vehicle while
walking northbound alongside State Highway 2.
Police have
previously asked for the driver of a Mistubishi Triton ute,
seen
on CCTV in the area at the time, to come forward as we believed the driver
would have information that could assist us.
We can confirm this driver has now come
forward and spoken with Police, and
we thank him for his assistance.
Further Police inquiries have now led us
to a different vehicle, and we are
working to locate that driver.
We are not yet in a position to release the
details of that vehicle, but it
is now the main focus of our inquiries.
Police would ask anyone with
information about what happened to contact
Police on 105, quoting file number 230625/2031.
Information can also
be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800
555
111.