Update - Greytown Hit-and-run

The driver of a vehicle being sought as part of inquiries into the Greytown

hit-and-run has been spoken to by Police, and officers now have a different

vehicle of interest.

The incident happened on Sunday 24 June between about 6:30-7am, on State

Highway 2 between North Street and Ahikōuka Road.

The victim suffered serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle while

walking northbound alongside State Highway 2.

Police have previously asked for the driver of a Mistubishi Triton ute, seen

on CCTV in the area at the time, to come forward as we believed the driver

would have information that could assist us.

We can confirm this driver has now come forward and spoken with Police, and

we thank him for his assistance.

Further Police inquiries have now led us to a different vehicle, and we are

working to locate that driver.

We are not yet in a position to release the details of that vehicle, but it

is now the main focus of our inquiries.

Police would ask anyone with information about what happened to contact

Police on 105, quoting file number 230625/2031.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555

111.

