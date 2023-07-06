Serious Crash, Hastings - Eastern
Thursday, 6 July 2023, 9:25 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are responding to a serious crash on the Hawke's Bay
Expressway,
Waiohiki.
The Serious Crash Unit has been
advised.
The road will be closed to allow emergency
services to attend.
Motorists are advised to avoid the
area.
Further information will be provided when
available.
