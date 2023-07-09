Serious crash, Papatoetoe

One person is in critical condition following a crash in George Street,

Papatoetoe, early this morning.

Police were called to the scene about 1.40am after a report of a crash

involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian was transported to hospital with critical injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit has examined the scene.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

© Scoop Media

