Serious crash, Papatoetoe
Sunday, 9 July 2023, 1:30 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person is in critical condition following a crash in
George Street,
Papatoetoe, early this morning.
Police
were called to the scene about 1.40am after a report of a
crash
involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.
The
pedestrian was transported to hospital with critical
injuries.
The Serious Crash Unit has examined the
scene.
Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are
ongoing.
