Hamilton's Gambling Policies Up For Review

Thursday, 13 July 2023, 12:38 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

Hamilton City Council is reviewing two policies that regulate gambling activities in Hamilton Kirikiriroa, and is asking the community for feedback.

Council is required to have policies in place around gambling, reviewing them every three years. These are the Class 4 Gambling Venues Policy and the TAB Venues Policy.

The Class 4 Gambling Venues Policy (required by Gambling Act 2003) outlines the rules and restrictions for venues with gambling machines within the city.

It restricts the location of venues, the number of venues in Hamilton, and the number of gambling machines each venue can have.

This policy currently allows for some movement and merging of venues, under specific circumstances.

The TAB Venues Policy (required by the Racing Industry Act 2020) outlines the rules for venues in Hamilton Kirikiriroa that provide racing betting or sports betting services.

Under the current policy, no new TAB venues can be established in Hamilton, and venues are not allowed to move premises.

Both current policies aim to reduce harm from gambling to our community. They both operate under a ‘sinking lid’ approach, which means that no new venues can be established.

Council proposes to continue both policies without any changes.

Submissions can be made from Thursday 13 July to Sunday 13 August 2023.

Learn more and have your say:

