Full Suspension Of NZ Bus Services Impacting Bus Users From 2am Friday 14 July

Thursday, 13 July 2023, 7:05 pm
Press Release: Auckland Transport

Auckland bus users are being advised that ongoing industrial action will mean all bus services operated by NZ Bus will be suspended for a week from 2am Friday.

The industrial action will cover all trips operated by NZ Bus, approximately 35 per cent of Auckland’s bus network.

Auckland Transport's Executive General Manager Public Transport Services Stacey van der Putten says AT has been regularly updated on the negotiations and appreciates the impact on customers is frustrating.

"The talks between NZ Bus and the unions today have not reached an agreement to withdraw the proposed strike action,” Ms van der Putten says.

“AT has worked collaboratively with the industry over the past few years to improve driver terms and conditions and we are extremely disappointed that our customers are being so deeply impacted.

"The industrial action will impact up to 4,000 trips each day, including school services.

“We appreciate how deeply frustrating this is for our customers who have been incredibly patient over the past year while we worked to overcome the driver shortage, and we apologise for the disruption to your travel plans,” she says.

It is believed the current offer tabled by NZ Bus would see the company's Auckland drivers paid above the industry standard, and higher than the $30 per hour averagewage which we are aiming to achieve this year for AT-contracted services.

"Auckland Transport strongly believes that bus drivers should receive a fair wage, which is why we have worked proactively to bring the industry together in recent years to support improvements to driver wages and conditions," Ms van der Putten says.

"Our teams have also worked to source significant additional funding from both Auckland Council and the Government which has meant Auckland's bus drivers have received a number ofmeaningfulincreases to their wages.

"I hope that the unions and NZ Bus are able to quickly resolve this dispute so that tens of thousands of Aucklanders aren't unnecessarily inconvenienced over the next week as they return from the school holidays."

Customers should check the AT Mobile App and the Journey Planner to see what alternative services are available, including trains and other buses operated by other providers.

This weekend's sporting events at Go Media Stadium (Mt Smart) will continue as planned, with customers encouraged to take train services to Penrose train station and existing scheduled bus services provided by other operators.

Key routes impacted by the industrial action are:

Affected scheduled routes:

· CityLINK, InnerLINK, OuterLINK, TamakiLINK

· 101, 105, 106, 110, 122, 125, 125X, 128, 129, 14T, 14W, 162, 18

· 20, 22N, 22R, 24B, 24R, 25B, 25L, 252, 253, 27H, 27W, 295

· 30, 321, 333X

· 64, 650, 670, 68

· 75, 751, 755, 76, 774, 775, 781

· 801, 802, 805, 806, 807, 814, 82, 842, 843, 871

· 923, 924

Affected school buses:

· 010, 014, 015, 016, 017, 022, 023, 027, 028, 029, 034, 042, 046, 051, 052, 053, 054, 057, 060, 062, 065, 066, 072, 073, 080, 081, 082, 083, 084, 087, 089

· 402, 409, 411, 412, 413, 414, 417, 418, 419

· 500, 501, 505, 510, 511, 521, 514, 515, 516, 519, 520, 521, 522, 523, 524, 525, 530, 531, 540, 541, 542, 543, 544, 545, 546, 547, 548, 549, 550, 568

· 813

© Scoop Media

Find more from Auckland Transport on InfoPages.
 
 
 
