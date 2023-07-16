Man Dies Following Water-related Incident, Kaiaua
Sunday, 16 July 2023, 1:14 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A man has died following a water-related incident in
Kaiaua this morning.
Police were called at around
5.10am after a man was located deceased.
The man and a
dingy were recovered from the water.
The death will be
referred to the
Coroner.
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
Go to Scoop Pro
Find out more
The fortifications the Russian Army has built up in Zaporizhzhia this past winter are formidable - a 120-km-wide death trap comprising anti-tank ditches, mine fields, dragon’s teeth, & layers of trenches, some beginning after an approximately 20 km kill zone. And the Ukrainians are facing a very different army to the one they claimed a string of victories over last year. More