Road blocked - Great North Rd, Glen Eden - Waitematā

Emergency services are responding to a crash between a truck and vehicle on Great North Rd, Glen Eden.

The incident was reported to Police at about 5.12am.

One person has received moderate injuries and been transported to hospital.

Motorists are advised a section of Great North Rd from Henderson to New Lynn is currently closed.

One lane remains open towards Henderson.

Diversions are in place, however motorists are advised to expect delays and to avoid the area where possible.

An update will be provided when available.

© Scoop Media

