Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Road blocked - Great North Rd, Glen Eden - Waitematā

Monday, 17 July 2023, 6:25 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Emergency services are responding to a crash between a truck and vehicle on Great North Rd, Glen Eden.

The incident was reported to Police at about 5.12am.

One person has received moderate injuries and been transported to hospital.

Motorists are advised a section of Great North Rd from Henderson to New Lynn is currently closed.

One lane remains open towards Henderson.

Diversions are in place, however motorists are advised to expect delays and to avoid the area where possible.

An update will be provided when available.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Glen Johnson: The Ukraine Counter-Offensive As Seen in Ukraine

The fortifications the Russian Army has built up in Zaporizhzhia this past winter are formidable - a 120-km-wide death trap comprising anti-tank ditches, mine fields, dragon’s teeth, & layers of trenches, some beginning after an approximately 20 km kill zone. And the Ukrainians are facing a very different army to the one they claimed a string of victories over last year. More



 
 
Green Party: Food Prices Another Clear Example Of Why Tax Changes Are Urgent

“The Green Party’s Income Guarantee is a commitment to every New Zealander that no matter what, your income will never fall below $385 per week, after tax. A key part of this is a plan to cut taxes for 95% of New Zealanders. For 3.7M people that means more money to pay for life’s essentials such as kai for their family." More


Graham Adams: Co-governance Smoulders In Election Run-up

NZ's general election on 14/10 will be to some extent a judgment on the extensive co-governance policies implemented by the Ardern-Hipkins administration. In an odd coincidence, it's likely that will also be the day Australians vote in a referendum to decide whether Aboriginals & Torres Strait Islanders win a constitutional right to a permanent body advising the government on matters affecting Indigenous peoples. More

Government: NZ To Provide Further Support For Ukraine

The PM & President Zelenskyy met today on the side-lines of the NATO Leaders’ summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, to discuss New Zealand’s unwavering support for Ukraine & its unequivocal condemnation of Russia’s ongoing aggression.


 Labour Party: Hipkins Rules Out Wealth Tax & CGT

Chris Hipkins has drawn a line under speculation about the Labour Party’s tax policy for the election by ruling out a wealth tax and capital gains tax. More


Hāpai Te Hauora: Māori Public Health Experts Call For Urgent Alcohol Law Reform

In response to the PM's recent focus on "bread & butter issues" this election, Hāpai te Hauora advocates for the recognition of public health & alcohol policy as fundamental to the well-being of whānau and communities in Aotearoa. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 