Road blocked - Great North Rd, Glen Eden - Waitematā
Monday, 17 July 2023, 6:25 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a crash between a
truck and vehicle on Great North Rd, Glen Eden.
The
incident was reported to Police at about 5.12am.
One
person has received moderate injuries and been transported
to hospital.
Motorists are advised a section of Great
North Rd from Henderson to New Lynn is currently
closed.
One lane remains open towards
Henderson.
Diversions are in place, however motorists
are advised to expect delays and to avoid the area where
possible.
An update will be provided when
available.
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
Go to Scoop Pro
Find out more
The fortifications the Russian Army has built up in Zaporizhzhia this past winter are formidable - a 120-km-wide death trap comprising anti-tank ditches, mine fields, dragon’s teeth, & layers of trenches, some beginning after an approximately 20 km kill zone. And the Ukrainians are facing a very different army to the one they claimed a string of victories over last year. More