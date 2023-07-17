Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Student Life And Learning Celebrated In 150th Exhibition

Monday, 17 July 2023, 6:39 pm
Press Release: University of Canterbury

A century-old bicycle, a 1967 computer as big as a chair, and a lecture theatre desk etched with old graffiti are some of the objects on show in a new exhibition about the University of Canterbury’s 150-year history.

Whiria te tangata: Weaving the People together – 150 years of College and Community opens at Pūmanawa Gallery, the Christchurch Arts Centre on July 20. The free exhibition features heritage objects, photos and other treasures, and traces the development of Te Wānanga o Waitaha University of Canterbury (UC) from its foundation in 1873 as Canterbury College - on the central city site that’s now the Christchurch Arts Centre - through to its migration to the current Ilam campus in 1975, and beyond.

UC Amokapua | Assistant Vice-Chancellor Engagement Brett Berquist says over the past 150 years the University of Canterbury has evolved into a world-class institution. “What hasn’t changed is that our academics and students continue to make an impact locally, nationally, and internationally.

“This exhibition is a celebration of our history and our connections and contribution to the community. We’re looking forward to people coming along and finding out more about UC.”

The exhibition’s guest curator Bojana Rimbovska, a UC PhD Art History student, says the heritage objects have been chosen to help visitors think about what it means for a university to be part of the community for 150 years.

“We’ve tried to capture different aspects of university life, such as pomp and ceremony, everyday student experience, teaching and community outreach.

“There are objects that I hope former students of UC will remember from their time here and feel a bit of nostalgia from seeing again. We’d like to prompt people to reflect on their own university experience, which is often a time of opportunities, personal growth and friendships.”

Artefacts include a hand-made microscope built by the renowned botanist and the first head of the School of Forestry Charles Foweraker, and an electrostatic generator, known as a Wimshurst machine, that once featured in the Rutherford’s Den display and was used in public lectures to demonstrate electricity generation.

The University of Canterbury’s ceremonial mace, which is a still a feature of graduation celebrations today; part of an early lecture theatre desk graffitied by well-known graduates including Sir James Hight; a bicycle used for collecting scientific specimens by staff and students in the 1920s at Cass Field Station; and a massive 1967 IBM console from one of the earliest computers ever owned by UC, also feature.

Rimbovska says the objects that resonate most for her are those that capture the liveliness of student life, such as an old photo album that includes cheeky messages handwritten by students. “Sometimes I think with historical objects it’s easy to see them as very serious, especially within the university context.

“But if you think of students’ lives, there are so many similarities to today. They’re finding the fun in the everyday around the edges of their studies. Often, it’s those mundane, everyday objects that when you look a bit closer, become more interesting than you initially think.”

Whiria te tangata: Weaving the People together also features a series of short videos, showing current UC researchers talking about an object and how it relates to their work today. Rimbovska features in one of the videos herself, talking about lantern slides. These glass slides were projected on to screens during public lectures in the late 19th century, and she has studied them as part of her PhD thesis on 19th century New Zealand art.

UC Teece Museum Curator Terri Elder says it has been fantastic having input from current UC students, like Rimbovska, in putting the 150th exhibition together.

“What I am most proud of is that we have ensured the project has given as many students as possible a chance to get hands-on experience and gain new skills. The objects in Whiria te tangata aren’t just illuminating our past, they are actively contributing to learning opportunities for current students. They have the power to be an outstanding resource for the future too.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from University of Canterbury on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Glen Johnson: The Ukraine Counter-Offensive As Seen in Ukraine

The fortifications the Russian Army has built up in Zaporizhzhia this past winter are formidable - a 120-km-wide death trap comprising anti-tank ditches, mine fields, dragon’s teeth, & layers of trenches, some beginning after an approximately 20 km kill zone. And the Ukrainians are facing a very different army to the one they claimed a string of victories over last year. More



 
 
Government: New Zealand Welcomes UK To CPTPP

The United Kingdom’s accession to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) is great news for the region and New Zealand, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins says. More


ACT: Announces List For 2023 General Election

ACT has today announced its list for the 2023 General Election. “New Zealanders from all walks of life are demanding real change. Today, ACT has announced a talented and diverse team of Kiwis equipped to deliver it." More

Scoop Election Podcast: Politics From Canterbury - In It For You.

Reviving the grand traditions of ‘The Mainland Touch’ politics in New Zealand is no longer the domain on the chattering classes of Wellington and Auckland. The Canterbury sheep is roaring into Election ‘23 with a Mainland view of national politicking. More


Government: NZ To Provide Further Support For Ukraine

The PM & President Zelenskyy met today on the side-lines of the NATO Leaders’ summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, to discuss New Zealand’s unwavering support for Ukraine & its unequivocal condemnation of Russia’s ongoing aggression.

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 