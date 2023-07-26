Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Search Activities To Take Place Across Christchurch In Search For Yanfei Bao

Wednesday, 26 July 2023, 6:46 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves:

A week on from when Yanfei Bao went missing, Police are increasing their
search activity in locations across Christchurch.

Ms Bao was last seen on Wednesday last week and an active missing person
investigation remains ongoing.

Search activities will be taking place today in and around the Halswell
River, and the nearby area of Greenpark.

The Police National Dive Squad have been deployed to assist the investigation
team.

They are expected to begin searching in the water today, however this is
reliant on the water levels being at a safe level for staff.

Residents in the Greenpark area can also expect to see a police presence in
the area searching for Ms Bao.

We are keeping an open mind as to where Yanfei is and what may have happened
to her, but we do have grave concerns at this time.

As such, we are considering all possible lines of enquiry and making every
effort to locate her.

Staff will also remain at the Trevor Street address in Wigram, conducting a
scene examination.

Police would like to acknowledge their appreciation of the public’s
assistance over the past few days.

The investigation team has received a number of pieces of information and are
working through each report.

Every piece of information is valuable to understanding what has occurred
since Ms Bao disappeared.

We continue to be interested in any information relating to sightings of a
silver Mitsubishi sedan with the registration DPH101 between Wednesday 19 and
Saturday 22 July.

If you can help, please get in touch with Police via 105, either by calling
or going online to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 using ‘Update
Report’.

Please reference file number 230720/5911.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Talking Tough About Law & Order

Harsh sentences are being offered as a deterrent to crime, but voters are being sold a crock. Fear of consequences loses its sting when “normal” life is so harsh that some offenders feel they have nothing left to lose. For many, their experience (from childhood) of poverty, neglect, hunger, homelessness, mental illness, and physical and sexual abuse beats anything the courts could possibly impose. More


 
 
Scoop Election Podcast: Winston Peters Photo Used In RNZ Doco Promo

On July 17, Radio NZ launched a podcast regarding ‘disinformation and misinformation’ entitled Undercurrent. The promotional video for this documentary featured photographs of David Seymour & Winston Peters, but the reason for including photographs of these political party leaders was not immediately clear. More


National: Chris Hipkins Reigning Over Cabinet of Chaos

Chris Hipkins’ leadership of the Labour Party is under further pressure after David Parker’s clear undermining of his leadership, says National’s Campaign Chair Chris Bishop. More


Maxim Institute: Will Crime Become The New Concern For Voters?

A rogue shooter loose in a CBD; innocents slaughtered; a city shut down; the perpetrator dying in a fusillade of police fire. Describing the event, the Prime Minister tears up before the cameras. Last month, Ipsos noted that crime had leapt to become the second most urgent concern for voters. More

Elections: Māori Electoral Option Now Closed

Between 31 March and midnight 13 July, nearly 40,000 voters of Māori descent changed rolls, enrolled for the first time, or updated their details. Voters of Māori descent choose the Māori roll or general roll when they first enrol to vote and can change rolls at any time except in the three months before an election. More


EMA: 2023 Policy Manifesto Highlights Business Wish List

Acknowledging the crucial role that the business sector plays in New Zealand’s success should be a priority for any incoming government following the October election and that requires a shift in attitude, says the EMA. More


Tāmata Hauhā: Stop Playing With The ETS

Leading NZ land restoration & investment company, Tāmata Hauhā, calls on Government to stop the review of the Emissions Trading Scheme, saying it’s significantly undermining confidence in the role forestry has in fighting our climate emergency. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 