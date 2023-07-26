Search Activities To Take Place Across Christchurch In Search For Yanfei Bao
Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves:
A week on from
when Yanfei Bao went missing, Police are increasing
their
search activity in locations across Christchurch.
Ms Bao was last seen on Wednesday last
week and an active missing person
investigation remains ongoing.
Search activities will be taking place today
in and around the Halswell
River, and the nearby area of Greenpark.
The Police National Dive Squad have been
deployed to assist the investigation
team.
They are
expected to begin searching in the water today, however this
is
reliant on the water levels being at a safe level for staff.
Residents in the Greenpark area can also expect
to see a police presence in
the area searching for Ms Bao.
We are keeping an open mind as to where Yanfei is
and what may have happened
to her, but we do have grave concerns at this time.
As such, we are considering all
possible lines of enquiry and making every
effort to locate her.
Staff will also remain at the Trevor
Street address in Wigram, conducting a
scene examination.
Police would like to acknowledge their
appreciation of the public’s
assistance over the past few days.
The investigation team has received a number
of pieces of information and are
working through each report.
Every piece of information is valuable to
understanding what has occurred
since Ms Bao disappeared.
We continue to be interested in any
information relating to sightings of a
silver Mitsubishi sedan with the registration DPH101 between Wednesday 19 and
Saturday 22 July.
If you can help, please get
in touch with Police via 105, either by calling
or going online to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 using ‘Update
Report’.
Please reference file number 230720/5911.