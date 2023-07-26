Search Activities To Take Place Across Christchurch In Search For Yanfei Bao

Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves:

A week on from when Yanfei Bao went missing, Police are increasing their

search activity in locations across Christchurch.

Ms Bao was last seen on Wednesday last week and an active missing person

investigation remains ongoing.

Search activities will be taking place today in and around the Halswell

River, and the nearby area of Greenpark.

The Police National Dive Squad have been deployed to assist the investigation

team.

They are expected to begin searching in the water today, however this is

reliant on the water levels being at a safe level for staff.

Residents in the Greenpark area can also expect to see a police presence in

the area searching for Ms Bao.

We are keeping an open mind as to where Yanfei is and what may have happened

to her, but we do have grave concerns at this time.

As such, we are considering all possible lines of enquiry and making every

effort to locate her.

Staff will also remain at the Trevor Street address in Wigram, conducting a

scene examination.

Police would like to acknowledge their appreciation of the public’s

assistance over the past few days.

The investigation team has received a number of pieces of information and are

working through each report.

Every piece of information is valuable to understanding what has occurred

since Ms Bao disappeared.

We continue to be interested in any information relating to sightings of a

silver Mitsubishi sedan with the registration DPH101 between Wednesday 19 and

Saturday 22 July.

If you can help, please get in touch with Police via 105, either by calling

or going online to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 using ‘Update

Report’.

Please reference file number 230720/5911.

