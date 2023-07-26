Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Rubbish Dumping Offenders Caught On CCTV

Wednesday, 26 July 2023, 10:45 am
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

Hamilton City Council is seeking the identities of three people who dumped a trailer load of household furniture and rubbish on Wednesday 19 July 2023.

Two men and a woman were caught on CCTV emptying a trailer down the service lane behind Hillcrest Library at 6.30am.

Their rubbish included household and baby furniture, clothing, shoes, four full black rubbish bags, along with recyclables and other general waste.

Sustainable Resource Recovery Unit Manager Tania Hermann was disappointed to hear about the actions of these people.

“We don’t know the reasons why these people dumped their rubbish. Whatever it was, they left a huge mess and made it someone else’s problem, and that’s not okay.

“The fact they did it under the cover of darkness and in a sheltered place means they knew what they were doing was wrong and were worried about being caught.”

Hermann said the dumped contents wasn’t just waste and some of the furniture could have been donated to an opportunity store, or the Lincoln Street Habitat Re-Use Store, for other people to make good use of.

Council provides kerbside services for general household rubbish, recycling and food waste. Recyclables, among other items such as whiteware, appliances, batteries, and hazardous waste, can be disposed of free at the Lincoln Street Resource Recovery Centre.

Due to the Government’s Waste Levy (what it charges for waste disposal to landfill) there is a charge for general waste at the Resource Recovery Centre.

From July 2022 to July 2023, the collection of illegal dumping cost ratepayers over $120,000.

“We want to reduce waste to landfill and encourage people to consider what other methods could be considered, rather than disposal, or in this case, illegal dumping. This could include recycling, reuse or donation. These are free options available to all Hamiltonians.”

Once the offenders have been identified, they could be fined under the Litter Act 1979. If you have any information regarding their identity, please contact Council at rubbish.andrecycling@hcc.govt.nz.

