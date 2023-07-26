Police Seek Information On Robbery, Taupō
Wednesday, 26 July 2023, 11:12 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Attributable to Senior Sergeant Andy
Livingstone
Police are appealing to the public for
information on a robbery at a commercial premises on
Tamamutu Street, Taupō this morning.
At around
9.35am, Police were called after two people entered the
premises and made demands.
The pair then fled the
scene a short time later.
Thankfully, no one was
injured during the incident.
As part of our enquiries,
we are asking for anyone with information to come
forward.
Anyone who was in the area at the time, or
anyone with information that can assist Police, is asked to
contact 105 referencing event number
P055454365.
Information can also be provided
anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555
111.
