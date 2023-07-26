Police Seek Information On Robbery, Taupō

Attributable to Senior Sergeant Andy Livingstone

Police are appealing to the public for information on a robbery at a commercial premises on Tamamutu Street, Taupō this morning.

At around 9.35am, Police were called after two people entered the premises and made demands.

The pair then fled the scene a short time later.

Thankfully, no one was injured during the incident.

As part of our enquiries, we are asking for anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone who was in the area at the time, or anyone with information that can assist Police, is asked to contact 105 referencing event number P055454365.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

