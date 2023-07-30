Police Seek Information Following Burglary, Palmerston North

Palmerston North Police are appealing for information following a burglary this morning at a commercial premises on Tremaine Avenue.

Between 6:00-6:30am, offenders have allegedly entered the premises and taken a number of keys before driving off with two vehicles.

The offenders are yet to be located and the vehicles remain outstanding, it is possible that the registration plates have been removed or altered.

Police urge anyone who has sighted either of these vehicles to contact Police on 105 referencing file number 230730/4274.

Police would also like to hear from anyone who may have CCTV footage from around the Tremaine Street/Ruahine Street area.

The stolen vehicles (pictured) are the following;

• A red 2016 Ford Mustang GT 5.0 model displaying the Registration plate JWL201.

• A black 2018 Ford Mustang GT 5.0 model displaying the Registration plate LPD11.

