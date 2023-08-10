Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Snow Gone By The Weekend, But The Cold Temperatures Linger

Thursday, 10 August 2023, 12:42 pm
Press Release: MetService

Covering period of Thursday 10 - Sunday 13 August
 

A cold front, which closed several roads over the South Island this morning (Thursday), is moving over the North Island today, lowering snow to 5-600m over the lower and central North Island. MetService is forecasting settled weather behind the cold front today or tomorrow before another set of weather features moves over the country this weekend.

April Clark, MetService meteorologist, said, “Snow affecting the upper South Island, including the higher suburbs of Christchurch, is on the easing trend, with showers and snow set to gradually clear.”

“As for the North Island, showers and bitter conditions are expected throughout the day, with snow lowering to 5-600m over southern and central regions. Road Snow Warnings are out for the Remutaka Hill Road, Desert Road and Napier-Taupō Road this afternoon and evening” Clark continued.

The settled, but icy, weather, which is already gracing the lower South Island today, is due to a ridge of high pressure which has started to move in behind the cold front. Skies are expected to clear over the rest of the country tomorrow as the ridge moves north.

Clear skies after this polar blast makes a perfect recipe for freezing overnight temperatures. Many inland regions of the South Island are looking to drop more than a couple of degrees below zero overnight tonight. Queenstown is looking to plummet to -5C tomorrow, which could be their coldest temperature this year so far, but well off their all-time low of -12.2C in July 1995 . The coldest temperatures in the North Island will most likely happen Saturday morning with Masterton set to drop to -3C.

“The Women’s World Cup quarter finals in Wellington and Auckland on Friday have picked their weather window well; with today’s wet weather forecast to clear by both kick-offs tomorrow. However, layers will be the key, even if the packed stadiums will help raise the cool temperatures by a degree or two!” Clark commented.

Over the weekend a couple of fronts moves northwards over both the North and South Islands, though most of the rain associated with each will be contained to western regions, leaving the east mostly fine. Both daytime and overnight temperatures make a slight recovery as these fronts move over.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from MetService on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Essential: Monthly New Zealand Poll

Essential has launched a new monthly poll to be published on the second Wednesday of every month tracking voting intention and public attitudes to political and social issues in Aotearoa. More


Gordon Campbell: On The BlackRock Deal & Banning Cellphones

If a National/ACT government had negotiated the renewables deal with the giant investment firm BlackRock, it is safe to assume that we would be never hearing the end of it. Only National and Act, we would be told, would have had the business nous and forward-looking partnership of the very sort that climate-conscious customers for our exports are demanding. More


 
 
Megan Woods: Empowering Kiwis To Have A Say In The Energy Transition

The Government is seeking feedback on an ambitious programme to transition NZ towards a low emissions economy. Consultations include managing the gas industry’s transition to a low emissions future, an Interim Hydrogen Roadmap on the future role of hydrogen, & regulations to enable offshore renewable energy development. More


Government: Hauraki Gulf Protection Area Tripled

Marine protection nearly tripled with nineteen new marine protection areas, increasing coverage to 18% of the Gulf, with bottom trawling and Danish seining to be banned from large areas, and tailored fisheries plan to support unique ecosystems. More


Election Podcast: For Whom The Poll Tolls

Former Labour Party advisor Clint Smith & Christchurch City Councillor Sam MacDonald discuss political polling with Scoop. More

PHCC: Where The Parties Stand On Tobacco, Alcohol, & Unhealthy Food

Tobacco, alcohol, & unhealthy food are responsible for almost a third of Aotearoa’s preventable health burden, yet a new survey out shows political parties are widely split on whether they would support evidence-informed policies that limit the harm of these products. More


Gun Control NZ: Large Majority Of Kiwis Support Gun Registry

71% of Kiwi adults support the gun registry, with only 14% opposed. There is majority support from voters for all main parties, including 53% of those intending to vote for ACT supporting the registry. More


Gordon Campbell: On Winston Peters’ Troubled Tango With David Seymour

ACT’s ideological mission to destroy any and all of the creative partnerships between the state, business, science and public health, should be causing Winston Peters a few sleepless nights. The very name 'New Zealand First' was a rebuke to globalisation and the unfettered free market forces that David Seymour now aims to resurrect. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 