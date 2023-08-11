Fatality Following Water-related Incident, Gisborne

In the Latest Taxpayer's Union poll Labour drops 4.0 points to 27.1%. ACT is down 0.2 points to 13.0% while the Greens are up 3.1 points to 12.0%. NZ First on 5.8% (+2.5 points). National is up 1 seat on last month to 44 while Labour is down 7 seats to 34. ACT is unchanged on 17 while the Greens pick up 3 extra seats to a total of 15. NZ First re-enters Parliament on these numbers with 7 seats. More





If a National/ACT government had negotiated the renewables deal with the giant investment firm BlackRock, it is safe to assume that we would be never hearing the end of it. Only National and Act, we would be told, would have had the business nous and forward-looking partnership of the very sort that climate-conscious customers for our exports are demanding. More