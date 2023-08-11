Fatality Following Water-related Incident, Gisborne
Friday, 11 August 2023, 6:36 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
10 August
Police were notified of a water related
incident in the Turanganui River
around 8:20pm.
One
person has died after receiving medical assistance at the
scene.
Their death will be referred to the
coroner.
© Scoop Media
