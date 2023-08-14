Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Briefly Wet, Briefly Dry

Monday, 14 August 2023, 12:40 pm
Press Release: MetService

Covering period of Monday 14th - Friday 18th August
 

The week ahead shows spring is not far away, with MetService forecasting westerly winds and wet, thundery weather in the west, and drier conditions in the east. With average weather comes average temperatures, but a chill creeps in ahead of the weekend.

A complex low-pressure system to the south of Te Waipounamu/the South Island throws a series of active rainbands over the country throughout the week, with heavy falls and thunderstorms possible for western areas from Monday right through to Wednesday evening.

MetService meteorologist Clare O’Connor offers more detail: “These bands of rain - with embedded thunderstorms - are relatively short-lived, but there are a number of them that pass over, battering the west coasts of both main islands over the next couple of days.”

Out east, everything looks a lot drier. Residents of eastern areas of Aotearoa New Zealand can expect to remain mostly dry until early Wednesday, but remnants of a cold front bring some wet weather to Bay of Plenty and the East Cape Monday evening.

“Wednesday morning brings a shift from a northwesterly flow to southwesterlies. This shift brings more precipitation to that previously dry east and clears up conditions in the west by Wednesday night.” O’Connor details.

A building ridge of high pressure on Thursday will see a respite from the showery weather, however the clearer skies will bring a morning chill that will be missing earlier in the week. The ridge looks to be brief; a new low developing off the east coast of Australia approaches Aotearoa on Friday, and while there is uncertainty about the impacts it will have, a wet weekend looks likely for the west again.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from MetService on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The “GST Off Fruit And Vegetables” Saga

To be clear.... Any package that offers people relief on the cost of healthy food (plus a boost to Working For Families entitlements) is welcome, and better than nothing. If enacted, Labour’s move would also create a precedent for expanding the exemption in future. That’s where the good news begins and ends. To be equally clear, Te Pāti Maori have the right policy on this issue. As TPM argues, our GST food exemption should, as it does in Australia, remove GST taxation from all unprocessed food and ingredients i.e. meat, fish, bread, eggs, flour, cooking oil, and all produce including fruit and vegetables. More


Election: Twitter Reacts To Chippy's 'Game Changer' On GST


 
 
Green Party: A Comparison Between The Green Party’s & Labour’s Family Support

"Hundreds of thousands of people are struggling to cover things like food, rent, mortgage repayments, and power bills. We are the only party with a plan to make sure everyone gets the support they need to cover the weekly shop, pay the bills, & afford rent ... paid for from a fair tax system," says Ricardo Mendendez March. More


Government: Acts To Close Gender Pay Gap

"Around 900 entities with over 250 employees will be required to publicly report their gender pay gap ... Requiring companies to publish their gender pay gap will encourage them to address the drivers of those gaps and increase transparency for workers," says Minister for Women Jan Tinetti. More


ACT: Let’s Close The Australia Pay Gap

“If Labour was serious about pay gaps it would set its sights on the massive gap between New Zealand and Australian workers - it won’t because it’s focused on dividing the economic pie, not growing it.” says ACT Leader David Seymour. More

Government: 50,000 More Kiwis Eligible For Insulation Grants

Extending eligibility criteria means many more lower-income homeowners will now meet the criteria and more families will be able to enjoy comfortable homes without feeling they need to economise on heating. More


Peter Dunne: Election Countdown Is On

In 2020, almost 68% of votes were cast before election day, up considerably from the 47% cast early in 2017. By election day this year most voters will have already voted. More


Government: Hauraki Gulf Protection Area Tripled

Marine protection nearly tripled with nineteen new marine protection areas, increasing coverage to 18% of the Gulf, with bottom trawling and Danish seining to be banned from large areas, and tailored fisheries plan to support unique ecosystems. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 