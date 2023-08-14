Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Celebrate 10 Years Of Awesome Aquatics This September

Monday, 14 August 2023, 6:41 pm
Press Release: Kapiti Coast District Council

Kāpiti Coast District Council will be celebrating a decade of lengths, bombs, aquafit, saunas and more at Coastlands Aquatic Centre next month.

The pools complex opened 10 years ago this month and since then has provided opportunities for fun, fitness and more to almost two million visitors.

Aquatics facilities manager Steve Millar says the milestone will be celebrated with a series of events in September.

“Coastlands Aquatic Centre has been a huge success for Kāpiti and is well-loved by people of all ages and abilities,” Mr Millar says.

“We’ve welcomed many people through our doors to learn to swim, get fit, relax, celebrate birthday parties, or just have a good time with friends and whānau.

“For its birthday the pool facility has been given a spruce up, including a fully refurbished sauna which has been getting rave reviews, and we’re dedicating a whole month to celebrating the 10-year milestone.

“We’ll also be paying tribute to everyone who helped get the pool up and running and revisiting its journey from concept to completion.”

Starting on 2 September there will fun events for pool users of all ages, including a pirate and mermaid party for the youngsters, our first movies in the pool event with a screening of classic thriller Jaws, one of our epic SoundSplash nights and an aquafitness festival.

Mr Millar says a fun new addition to the pool will also be launched in September.

“Eagle eyed pool visitors may have noticed a new wire has been installed above the main pool and I am excited to confirm this will be for a new flying fox that will be taking its first flight in September.

“More details on the flying fox will be announced soon but, in the meantime, we’d like your help coming up with a suitably zingy name for what we believe will be the only one of its kind in Aotearoa.

“Share your ideas for a new name with us by 11 September and go in the draw for a treasure trove of aquatic adventures with one of our whānau swim prize packs . You can do this at the Coastlands Aquatic Centre, online at our website or by commenting on flying fox posts on the Coastlands Aquatic Centre Facebook page.”

