Spacious New Airport Car Park Set To Open

Marlborough Airport’s new car park – providing much needed extra capacity – is set to open next month. The car park will provide an additional 290 car parks.

The good news for airport users is that free parking will increase from 15 to 30 minutes, Marlborough Airport’s Finance Manager Adrian Ferris said.

“Half an hour of free parking allows ample time for passenger pick up and drop off, using the secure main car parks,” he said. “This gives people more time and frees up the drop-off areas outside the main terminal building.”

If customers stay longer than 30 minutes, payment can be made at the exit gate with their credit or debit card. Licence plate recognition technology is already in use at the airport allowing the convenience of ticketless entry and exit.

The new car park will allow for better space for rental car operators too.

From 1 September, car parking prices will be adjusted to reflect inflationary increases and the significant investment in new parking infrastructure.

https://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/2308/Marlborough_Airport_Car_Park_Charges_from_1_September_2023.pdf

