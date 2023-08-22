Spacious New Airport Car Park Set To Open
Tuesday, 22 August 2023, 3:05 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council
Marlborough Airport’s new car park – providing much
needed extra capacity – is set to open next month. The car
park will provide an additional 290 car parks.
The
good news for airport users is that free parking will
increase from 15 to 30 minutes, Marlborough Airport’s
Finance Manager Adrian Ferris said.
“Half an hour of
free parking allows ample time for passenger pick up and
drop off, using the secure main car parks,” he said.
“This gives people more time and frees up the drop-off
areas outside the main terminal building.”
If
customers stay longer than 30 minutes, payment can be made
at the exit gate with their credit or debit card. Licence
plate recognition technology is already in use at the
airport allowing the convenience of ticketless entry and
exit.
The new car park will allow for better space for
rental car operators too.
From 1 September, car
parking prices will be adjusted to reflect inflationary
increases and the significant investment in new parking
infrastructure.
https://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/2308/Marlborough_Airport_Car_Park_Charges_from_1_September_2023.pdf
