Update: Serious crash, SH26, Te Aroha - Waikato

Saturday, 26 August 2023, 8:09 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police can now confirm two people have died following a two-vehicle collision on SH26, Te Aroha.

Two other people have been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The road at Mangaiti continues to be closed, motorists are asked to avoid the area.

