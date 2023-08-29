Fatal Crash, SH1,Titri

28 August

Police can confirm two people died in the two-vehicle collision on State

Highway 1, Titri this afternoon.

Emergency services were called at around 12.15pm.

Sadly, two people died at the scene.

A further four people were transported to hospital, three in a critical

condition and one in a serious condition.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

© Scoop Media

