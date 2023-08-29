Fatal Crash, SH1,Titri
Tuesday, 29 August 2023, 6:40 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
28 August
Police can confirm two people died in the
two-vehicle collision on State
Highway 1, Titri this
afternoon.
Emergency services were called at around
12.15pm.
Sadly, two people died at the scene.
A
further four people were transported to hospital, three in a
critical
condition and one in a serious
condition.
Enquiries into the circumstances of the
crash are
ongoing.
