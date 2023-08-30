Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Capital Kiwi Soar To New Heights As Supreme Winner

Wednesday, 30 August 2023, 5:59 am
Press Release: Wellington City Council

The Capital Kiwi Trust Board took out the top prize at the 2023 Wellington Airport Regional Community Awards at the National Library Te Puna Mātauranga o Aotearoa this evening.

The Supreme Award recognises the successful release and dispersal of sixty-three kiwi around Mākara last November as part of the Capital Kiwi project.

Since 2004, Wellington Airport and the five local Councils have come together for the awards every year to recognise outstanding mahi and to celebrate volunteers for their valuable contribution to the community.

Mayor Tory Whanau is grateful for this opportunity to say cheers to all the volunteers.

“Pōneke is so lucky to have so many amazing volunteer community groups and individuals selflessly contributing positively to our arts, culture, environment, recreation, education and well-being, and this is our chance to acknowledge that incredible mahi.

“All our winners are legends, but Capital Kiwi are so deserving of this Supreme Award, having really captured the heart of the nation and provided Wellingtonians with a sense of ownership and pride in the unprecedented success of this world-leading project.

“Protecting our natural environment and native wildlife, especially the iconic kiwi, is a win for our city, our future, and our connections with Toitū Te Taiao.”

Nominations are submitted to a panel of judges (Deputy Mayor Laurie Foon, Wellington Airport’s Manager Brand and Sponsorship Jo Maxwell, and Council’s Empowering Communities Manager Vondy Thornton,) with the Supreme winner and the five category award winners going on to represent Wellington in the nationwide Regional Awards in November.

Co-judge Jo Maxwell says the airport was proud to celebrate the outstanding work of community groups in Wellington City over the previous twelve months.

“These groups do amazing mahi to help others in the community and thoroughly deserve recognition for this,” she says.

“Congratulations to all the winners, and best of luck for the Regional Community Awards finals later this year.”

2023 Supreme and Category Award Winners

Supreme & Heritage and Environment winner – Capital Kiwi Trust Board

Since 2018, the Capital Kiwi Project has partnered with locals, iwi and landowners to prepare Wellington’s western hills for the return of kiwi. Now, over 60 kiwi have been released into the area.

Kiwi have likely been extinct in Wellington for over 150 years, and the Capital Kiwi Project has been working in partnership with Wellington City Council to prepare for their return.

The Capital Kiwi Project has deployed the country’s largest community-owned network of 4,500 traps covering 24,000 hectares of Wellington’s western hills – an area bigger than Abel Tasman National Park. The network has removed thousands of predators from the landscape.

Arts and Culture winner – WIDance

WIDance is a collectively run charitable Trust. We provide inclusive community dance experiences for people who experience exclusion and have limited access to dance experiences throughout the Greater Wellington region.

WIDance embraces the difference and uniqueness of everyone, disabled or non-disabled, young, or old, experienced or novice, and works toward equitable opportunity in access to the performing arts, with a focus on dance.

Education and Child/Youth Development winner – Mountains to Sea Wellington

Mountains to Sea Wellington delivers inspiring freshwater and marine education programmes for schools and community groups and leads restoration projects on the south coast in close proximity to Wellington Airport

Health and Well-being winner – Everybody Eats

Everybody Eats is a multi-award-winning charitable dining concept – they take perfectly good raw food that would otherwise go to waste and turn it into restaurant quality 3-course meals. Customers can pay whatever they like, even if it's nothing, for nutritious and freshly prepared food.

They’ve got it down to a fine art; a $5 donation can fund one 3-course meal for a vulnerable Kiwi. They aim to be part of solving three huge problems we have in NZ: food waste, food poverty, and social isolation.

Everybody Eats is not a soup kitchen; they provide their diners with beautifully plated meals served at shared tables, which encourages them to interact with Everybody Eats volunteers and other diners in a dignified, safe and stigma-free environment.

Sport and Leisure winner – Special Olympics Te Whanganui-a-Tara

Running sports training and competition in Athletics, Basketball, Bocce, Swimming, Ten Pin Bowling and Snow Sports for 96 athletes, all of whom have an intellectual disability. They take athletes to about 12 inter-Club tournaments around the Lower North Island each year and host about six tournaments a year in Wellington.

Rising Star winner – Capital Theatre Trust

The Capital Theatre Trust launched in June 2021 to encourage and enable participation in all aspects of performing arts through its productions, workshops and community collaboration.

Its focus is currently large musical theatre which had been missing from Wellington for over 6 years. It’s first production Les Miserables at the newly re-opened St. James in August 2022 was a rousing success with over 200 volunteers bringing this show to life for an audience in excess of 20,000. It was a fabulous opportunity for local performers, musicians and technicians to gain invaluable real-life experience on Wellington’s largest stage.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Wellington City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Using Contractors As An Election Bogey

The demonising of public service consultants and contractors assumes their functions can be covered by existing permanent public sector staff without any cuts to the range or quality of social services. That’s a false and depressing position for both major parties to be advocating on the eve of the election, but both Labour & National make the same bogus distinction between frontline and backroom staff, as if health workers, for instance, don’t need all that modern research or equipment acquisition support. More


Scoop Election Podcast: Chlorination Of Christchurch Water

As of August, Christchurch filling stations that allowed fans of non-chlorinated water to fill up their containers with pure H20 have been shut down. With a tight race between incumbent Labour MP Sarah Pallett, National's Hamish Campbell, & TOP leader Raf Manji, the topic could literally become a 'water cooler' issue. Candidates will have a chance to discuss their views on this issue at the Taxpayers' Union debate tonight. More




 
 
Vote for Climate: A Party That's Serious About Climate Action

A nationwide campaign has been launched that brings together volunteers from all over the country, putting up posters and running social media campaigns. It's a non-partisan campaign made up of a coalition of climate groups and individuals not linked to any political party. More


Government: Clamping Down Consultants & Contractors

In the face of a deteriorating global economy and tax revenue failing to meet Treasury’s forecasts, the Government is requiring public agencies to find permanent savings, including cutting back on contractors, reducing future budget allowances, trimming back some programmes, and taking back underspends. More


Green Party: $750M Climate Fund To Protect Towns & Cities

The Green Party has announced a Climate-Safe Communities plan to both cut emissions and protect our communities from the impact of climate change. “Our plan will slash emissions, bring nature back to our towns and cities, and protect our homes and communities from future extreme weather,” says James Shaw. More

Green Party: Climate Safe Communities

"I had been the Minister of Climate Change for five and half years when the flooding of 27 January hit. There have been plenty of setbacks, frustrations, and roadblocks. But every single day the Greens fought as hard as we could to cut pollution at the scale and speed needed to slow global warming." More


Government: International Commitment To Disability Community

NZ has confirmed it will progress 51 of the 60 Concluding Observations of the UN Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities. A further nine observations have been considered and noted. More


Government: 2,250 New Classrooms

Since 2017 the Government has opened 2,250 new classrooms, over 500 schools affected by severe North Island weather have been repaired, and nearly every school in the country has been upgraded through the School Investment Package. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 