Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Resident Satisfaction On The Up

Tuesday, 5 September 2023, 1:45 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

Council’s 2023 resident survey has recorded an increase in satisfaction of 66 per cent, up from 62 per cent in 2022. The survey and report were presented at this morning’s Economic, Finance and Community Committee.

Mayor Nadine Taylor said Council’s overall satisfaction level has been comparatively high over the last decade.

“Despite the negative impacts of extreme weather events and inflationary cost pressures, Council has fared reasonably well overall. Our satisfaction rating is ahead of the New Zealand council benchmark.”

“Compared to 2022, satisfaction levels have been consistent across most services, with very high positivity in some areas, while continuing to match or out-perform national benchmarks.”

“Thirty five out of 46 (76%) services rated by residents achieved satisfaction of 60% or above, with 12 services achieving 80% satisfaction or higher, which is similar to last year,” Mayor Taylor said.

The top performing services were cemeteries (87% satisfaction); public sports grounds (86%); civil defence and emergency management (85%); libraries (85%) and drinking water (85%).

More residents (58%) believe Council provides sufficient opportunities for people to have their say compared to 2022 (48%). Satisfaction with Council’s communications rose to 74% from 67% in 2022.

There were declines in flood protection and urban stormwater.

“The lowest scores for many individual services occurred in the Marlborough Sounds, Awatere, and Western Wairau,” Mayor Taylor said. “This might be expected as many Council services are not directly provided in these areas. Related to this is that Council’s rating system recognises this by either not charging for a service or by charging at a lower level.”

Roads scored 40%, just below the national average benchmark of 43%. Seven out of 10 negative comments for roads related to potholes and repairs, with additional concerns raised about Marlborough Sounds’ roads.

“I’m not surprised given the numerous wet weather events over the last two years year not only damaged the Sounds, Northbank, Waihopai and Awatere roads, they also impacted on the whole network, diverting resources away from Marlborough Roads’ regular maintenance activities,” Mayor Taylor said. “Marlborough scored higher than a comparative group of councils which have also suffered recent severe weather events.”

The survey is carried out independently by SIL Research. Six hundred residents are randomly selected via telephone directories, a postal mailout and social media promotion.

Data is weighted to reflect area, gender and age group proportions as per the Census. The sample size allows a 95% confidence level, +/- 4-5% when the results are reported as totals.

For the survey year, the data was collected quarterly from September to November 2022; December 2022 to February 2023; March to April 2023 and May to July 2023.

To read the report, go to www.marlborough.govt.nz/your-council/long-term-and-annual-plans-policies-and-reports/residents-satisfaction-survey

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Marlborough District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Foreign Buyers Tax, And Attack Ads

It has now been six days since National unveiled its tax plan – eons ago in the 24/7 news cycle – but the credibility problem with it just won’t go away. Tax cuts are never a free lunch. The revenue for them has to come from somewhere. It can be from either (or both) new taxes or by spending less, relative to GDP on the likes of health, education and welfare. Obviously, cutting the key social services used by people most in need, while peddling tax cuts that mainly benefit those least in need could be a bad political look for National. More



 
 
NZCTU: Christopher Luxon Is Out Of Touch

“Christopher Luxon and National will take New Zealand backwards and working people will be the first to feel the pain. The buck stops with Christopher Luxon. He’s the leader, these are his policies. People need to take notice of that.” says Richard Wagstaff. More


Labour Party: Show Us Your Costings

Newshub revelations that National only consulted experts about their discredited tax plan (which may breach international treaties) two days after it was released adds fuel to the call for Luxon to release all advice they received and when. More


Vote for Climate: A Party That's Serious About Climate Action

A nationwide campaign has been launched that brings together volunteers from all over the country, putting up posters and running social media campaigns. It's a non-partisan campaign made up of a coalition of climate groups and individuals not linked to any political party. More

Government: Clamping Down On Consultants & Contractors

In the face of a deteriorating global economy and tax revenue failing to meet Treasury’s forecasts, the Government is requiring public agencies to find permanent savings, including cutting back on contractors, reducing future budget allowances, trimming back some programmes, and taking back underspends. More


Green Party: $750M Climate Fund To Protect Towns & Cities

The Green Party has announced a Climate-Safe Communities plan to both cut emissions and protect our communities from the impact of climate change. “Our plan will slash emissions, bring nature back to our towns and cities, and protect our homes and communities from future extreme weather,” says James Shaw. More


Free Speech Union: Name Suppression Laws Unjust

The Free Speech Union has called for an overhaul of name suppression laws. Judges have applied name suppression orders increasingly liberally, leaving victims voiceless and powerless. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 