A Way To The Wish List

Monday, 11 September 2023, 10:07 am
Press Release: Hurunui District Council

You may see the term Contestable Fund being mentioned at the moment in local print media and social media around the Hurunui District.

The Contestable Fund was originally a result of a surplus from Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools & Spa (HSTP&S) in 2007, a one-off fund created and a gifted to each community, to use on their own Council reserves.

The success of this initiative was significant, so it has continued ever since – each year communities around the Hurunui District benefit from HSTP&S’s profits to beautify their green spaces.

In its first year, the Pool’s surplus of $180,000 was split six ways throughout the district.

Until June 2023, just over $1m has been allocated, and to date $855,000 has been spent on various projects.

Thanks to the Fund, at the Culverden Reserve, locals are enjoying a shelter and tables in a secure play area that gets use for play and birthday parties, and a story board about the area.

Amuri Community Committee Chairman David Croft said it has been a great addition to local finances.

“It has enabled projects throughout our community to happen that might have been hard to fund any other way,” he said.

Locals have always supported it, turning their hands to a wide variety of projects.

“It’s about reinvesting surplus funds from the HSTP&S, a permanent fixture for Hurunui District which has proved a great way to fund capital projects.”

Hurunui District Council’s Chief Financial Officer Jason Beck said the Contestable Fund helps communities undertake projects they would normally be rated for.

“It’s one of the tangible benefits from Council’s ownership of the thermal pools and spa facility in Hanmer Springs.”

