Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

South Island's Biggest Community Housing Provider Opens New Homes

Monday, 11 September 2023, 5:24 pm
Press Release: Otautahi Community Housing Trust

Ōtautahi Community Housing Trust’s (ŌCHT) newest community delivers on a wish to replace what was lost in the Canterbury earthquakes, with the help of its first private sector investor.

ŌCHT officially 35 homes on Willard Street, Christchurch this morning. It is ŌCHT’s 13th new community since 2019 and the latest built to New Zealand Green Building Council Homestar 7.

The warm, dry and efficient one-, two- three- and five-bedroom homes replace 26 one-bedroom weatherboard units built by the Christchurch City Council in 1939-1940.

ŌCHT chief executive Cate Kearney explained the Trust’s newest community also delivered on the wish to replace social housing capacity lost to the Canterbury earthquakes.

The city lost 400 council-owned, largely one-bedroom units to the quakes. With Willard Street, ŌCHT has delivered 410 new bedrooms in 270 new homes since 2019.

Christchurch Mayor Phil Mauger, who was a council-appointed ŌCHT trustee before elected mayor, noted the new homes are a far cry from the units they replaced.

They were a “great example of the renewal we need to see more in our social housing stock”.

“ŌCHT is delivering on our desire for improvements to the quality and number of units our city provides, and Willard Street is another example of what is possible with city support,” he said.

The north-facing properties have energy efficient heat pumps and high-performing thermal envelopes which means it will be easier and cheaper for tenants to keep their homes comfortable year-round.

They're ŌCHT’s first built using structural insulated panels, an insulated core sandwiched between engineered wood panels, made offsite and craned into place from the back of a truck.

The panels, by Formance, saved construction time and they are incredibly thermally efficient, ensuring warm, dry and efficient homes for decades to come.

Ms Kearney noted many who contributed to the project, including project manager Rangzen, South-by-South-East Architects and Consortium Construction, have worked with ŌCHT before.

“It’s a thrill to see our trusted relationships grow with every project”.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, and Minister of Housing Megan Woods and the Ministry of Social Development have been key partners since 2019.

Willard Street is the first of ŌCHT’s developments funded by a private sector loan.

Generate KiwiSaver partnered with Community Finance to invest in the project as part of their focus on investments that have a positive social impact, Ms Kearney said.

The new homes were delivered on time and on budget “so we can help more people into homes that we can all be proud of”, Ms Kearney said.

“And now the focus shifts to the tenancy and property teams who are already working to welcome new tenants and to carefully maintain their homes.

“All this work is part of our collective social investment in our city community. Together, we’re growing a legacy that started at Willard Street and Barnett Avenue more than 80 years ago."

Landscaped grounds feature shared common spaces where children can play and easy access to the Simeon Park complements tenant’s private courtyards and sunny balconies.

The homes are just a short walk from Addington School, bus routes and the Selwyn Street shops, making it the ideal place for a mix of household types and sizes.

Nearly half the new homes have two or more bedrooms, recognising the pressing and ongoing need for affordable multi-bedroom public rentals in Christchurch.

ŌCHT’s new tenants come from the Ministry of Social Development’s Public Housing Register. In June, 759 of 1947 registered for housing in Christchurch needed two or more bedrooms.

The Christchurch City Council owned and operated 26 weatherboard bedsits at Willard Street from 1939. The property was transferred to ŌCHT as part of the Christchurch Housing Accord.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Otautahi Community Housing Trust on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


NZCTU: Front Line Services In The Firing Line

The National Party has identified nearly $2.5B of cuts to public services to pay for its tax programme, including what it calls "back office" government bureaucracies such as the court system, biosecurity, cybersecurity, family and sexual violence, food safety, and serious fraud. These are vital areas that should not be under the microscope. More




 
 
Sunny Kaushal: 2022 Vaping Stand Downs 0.44% Of Students

Dairyowners are pointing to a parliamentary answer that puts the vaping “epidemic” in new light, with violence and youth crime a much larger issue in schools. There were only 3,582 vaping and smoking stand downs last year, less than half a percent. More


Government: New Wildlife Act To Better Protect Native Species

Over 4,000 of our native species are currently threatened by climate change, invasive species, and habitat loss, with some at risk of extinction. "The 70-year-old Wildlife Act will be replaced with modern, fit-for-purpose legislation to better protect native species and improve biodiversity," says Willow-Jean Prime. More


Green Party: Ocean Rescue Plan

The Green Party will protect 30% of the ocean by 2030, create an independent Ocean Commission to advise the government, and put a Green Minister for Oceans and Fisheries in charge of making it happen. More

Government: Additional Support For Disabilities

The Government has confirmed $73.7M over the next four years and a further $40.5M to continue to transform the disability support system. “The Enabling Good Lives approach is a framework which guides positive change for disabled people, families, communities, and governance structures,” says Priyanca Radhakrishnan. More


Te Pāti Māori: Comprehensive Health Policy

The party plans to channel 25% of all health funding into the Māori Health Authority, plus free primary and dental care for all whānau earning less than $60,000 annually. This move addresses the significant under-investment in Māori health, which currently sees Māori dying on average a decade earlier than non-Māori. More


Labour: National’s Empty Housing Policy

"National’s housing policy is vacant, with no new funding and no timelines attached to its delivery. The fact is you can’t trust National on housing. The last time they were in Government they sold off public houses, leaving 1,500 fewer homes than they started with," says Megan Woods. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 