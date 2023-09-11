Fatal crash, Te Araroa Road, Te Araroa, Gisborne
Monday, 11 September 2023, 6:49 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm that one person has died following a
crash involving a single vehicle on Te Araroa Road, Te
Araroa, Gisborne this afternoon.
The crash was
reported to Police at around 1.45pm.
Traffic control
is in place while Serious Crash Unit attend and the vehicle
is recovered.
One lane of the road is closed and
motorists are asked to avoid the area and expect
delays.
Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash
are
underway.
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
Go to Scoop Pro
Find out more
NZCTU: Front Line Services In The Firing Line
The National Party has identified nearly $2.5B of cuts to public services to pay for its tax programme, including what it calls "back office" government bureaucracies such as the court system, biosecurity, cybersecurity, family and sexual violence, food safety, and serious fraud. These are vital areas that should not be under the microscope. More