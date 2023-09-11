Fatal crash, Te Araroa Road, Te Araroa, Gisborne

Police can confirm that one person has died following a crash involving a single vehicle on Te Araroa Road, Te Araroa, Gisborne this afternoon.

The crash was reported to Police at around 1.45pm.

Traffic control is in place while Serious Crash Unit attend and the vehicle is recovered.

One lane of the road is closed and motorists are asked to avoid the area and expect delays.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are underway.

