Missing Man Located Deceased
Thursday, 14 September 2023, 5:28 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A man reported missing in East Auckland this morning has
been located deceased.
He was found by search teams in
Bucklands Beach earlier today.
Police extend our
sympathies to his family and loved ones at this difficult
time.
The matter will be referred to the
Coroner.
