Spring In The Air As CRL “Branches Out”

There’s a timely spring in the step of the huge City Rail Link (CRL) project as it teams up with Auckland’s Uptown Business Association to celebrate the community’s Branch Out Spring Festival on Saturday, 7 October when Nikau Street will be closed to cars for a street party.

“It’s a chance to show there’s more to us than holding a jackhammer or pouring concrete around our Maungawhau Station site, and to welcome spring’s longer, warmer days with our fantastic neighbours,” says Francois Dudouit, Project Director for Link Alliance, CRL’s main contractor.

The Branch Out Spring Festival includes a family-friendly street market, music, street and stage performances and crafts on Nikau Street near the redeveloped station between 9am and 1pm. On the food front there will be something for everyone.

“It’s a great opportunity for CRL to show how an already buzzing and innovative uptown community will become even more vibrant by people drawn to the area by new housing and commercial development around the station.” Mr Dudouit says.

“Link Alliance is delighted to support the Branch Out Spring Festival with the Uptown Business Association and we hope as many Aucklanders as possible – people and pets - can come and join us and discover what a great part of the city this is.”

Uptown Business Association Chair Emma Sparks says that previous events in collaboration with Link Alliance have been great at introducing new people to the Uptown business district, as well as helping our residents discover more of what’s here.

“Our partnership events have been excellent in showcasing what Uptown has to offer. Next week’s Branch Out Festival is a great initiative, and we are all really looking forward to it - it’s shaping up to be a fantastic day!”

For more information on the festival’s programme, visit “Branch Out Festival” Uptown | Facebook or Uptown | What's On

