Disruption To Transport Across Auckland This Weekend
Friday, 29 September 2023, 4:22 pm
Press Release: Auckland Transport
Auckland Transport (AT) is advising customers to plan
ahead this weekend, as the organisation is aware of two
planned events that will impact travel. Strong winds and wet
weather is expected this weekend, that may also impact
travel.
Auckland Transport is aware of a planned march
on Saturday that will likely cause disruption to traffic and
public transport in the city from 10am until 1pm.
A
march will take place tomorrow between Franklin/Ponsonby
Road and Western Park, along Ponsonby Road.
There will
be temporary bus detours in place on Ponsonby Road, so AT
advises customers to check live departures on the AT mobile
app to see which stops are impacted.
Auckland
Transport is aware of an event involving slow-moving traffic
on Sunday, that will likely cause disruption to transport
across the Auckland roading network from 10am until
3pm.
A convoy is expected to travel north on SH1 from
the Ramarama on-ramp, exiting the motorway at the Onewa
off-ramp (across the Harbour Bridge).
The convoy plans
to re-enter the motorway at the Onewa on-ramp southbound
(across Auckland Harbour Bridge) and then travel through the
Auckland CBD to Ellerslie Racecourse.
This is subject
to change.
Please use the journey planner to plan your
public transport journey in advance and expect delays in the
surrounding areas.
Check live departures before you
travel: Auckland Transport
(at.govt.nz)
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
Go to Scoop Pro
Find out more
Peter Dunne: Hipkins Will Be Held Responsible, But Not To Blame
Chris Hipkins demonstrated enthusiasm borne of desperation in the second leaders' debate. After his lacklustre performance in the first debate and on the campaign trail, he needed to. What was most notable was his focus on National's record when in office, rather than his government's own achievements. But it's unlikely to be enough to reverse Labour's declining fortunes. More
Gordon Campbell: On The Cynical Brutality Of The Centre-Right’s Welfare Policies
The centre-right’s enthusiasm for forcing people off the benefit and into paid work is matched only by the enthusiasm (shared by Treasury & the Reserve Bank) for throwing people out of work to curb inflation and achieve the optimal balance of workers to job seekers to keep the economy humming. National, ACT, & New Zealand First are competing for votes over who can impose the most punitive policies on those who rely on benefits for survival. The sick, the disabled? Make ‘em get out there and compete for work! More