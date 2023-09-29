Disruption To Transport Across Auckland This Weekend

Auckland Transport (AT) is advising customers to plan ahead this weekend, as the organisation is aware of two planned events that will impact travel. Strong winds and wet weather is expected this weekend, that may also impact travel.

Auckland Transport is aware of a planned march on Saturday that will likely cause disruption to traffic and public transport in the city from 10am until 1pm.

A march will take place tomorrow between Franklin/Ponsonby Road and Western Park, along Ponsonby Road.

There will be temporary bus detours in place on Ponsonby Road, so AT advises customers to check live departures on the AT mobile app to see which stops are impacted.

Auckland Transport is aware of an event involving slow-moving traffic on Sunday, that will likely cause disruption to transport across the Auckland roading network from 10am until 3pm.

A convoy is expected to travel north on SH1 from the Ramarama on-ramp, exiting the motorway at the Onewa off-ramp (across the Harbour Bridge).

The convoy plans to re-enter the motorway at the Onewa on-ramp southbound (across Auckland Harbour Bridge) and then travel through the Auckland CBD to Ellerslie Racecourse.

This is subject to change.

Please use the journey planner to plan your public transport journey in advance and expect delays in the surrounding areas.

Check live departures before you travel: Auckland Transport (at.govt.nz)

© Scoop Media

