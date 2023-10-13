Have You Seen Craig?
Friday, 13 October 2023, 7:19 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are seeking the public’s assistance to locate
missing Auckland man Craig McDowall.
The 55-year-old
was last seen by family in mid-September and enquiries to
locate him have been ongoing.
Craig resides in the
Mount Wellington area but could be anywhere in Auckland or
further.
It’s believed Craig’s appearance has
changed since this photo was taken and he is now likely to
have a bushy grey beard.
His family is very concerned
about him and want to know that he is okay.
If you
have seen Craig or may know where he is then please contact
Police on 105, quoting file number
231006/6020.
