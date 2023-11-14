Serious Crash: Western Springs

Emergency services are responding to reports of a serious crash in Western Springs this afternoon.

The crash, involving two vehicles on the northbound lanes of Great North Road, was reported to Police around 2.30pm.

Initial indications suggest one person has received critical injuries.

Diversions are currently in place and motorists are advised to expect some delays in the area while emergency services work at the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit is in attendance.

