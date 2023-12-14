Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Million-dollar Fixes Coming For NPDC’s Three Waters Networks

Thursday, 14 December 2023, 10:47 am
Press Release: New Plymouth District Council

NPDC is getting on with fixing the district’s plumbing with close to $12m of planned repairs on our water, wastewater and stormwater networks due to kick off in the coming months.

The work is part of NPDC’s $248m investment to improve our water infrastructure in the 10 years to 2031.

“Some pipes are old and due for replacement and regular inspections have identified others as being damaged,” says New Plymouth District Mayor Neil Holdom.

“It’s vital we continue investing in maintaining critical infrastructure to keep sewerage in pipes, great drinking water for our kids and minimise flooding damage through good stormwater to help build towards the vision of being a Sustainable Lifestyle Capital.”

NPDC will be spending $5.3m on water pipes, $4.3m on wastewater pipes and $2.1m on stormwater pipes across the district up to the end of June next year.

The projects coming up include:

  • Relining sections of a stormwater pipe in Inglewood, to extend its life.
  • Replacing more than a kilometre of water main pipes in Urenui, stage two of a three-part project to replace most of the town’s water pipes.
  • Replacing nearly 600m of water main pipes at the top of Queens Road, Glen Avon.
  • Replacing 1.3km of water main pipes along Wairau Road, Ōākura as the existing pipe is reaching the end of its life. The new pipe will accommodate future growth in the area and provide capacity for fire demand.
  • Replacing 100m of stormwater pipe on McNaughton and Stafford streets, Waitara.
  • Replacing 120m of wastewater pipe on Mould and Strange streets, Waitara.
  • Replacing 100m of wastewater pipe on Katere Road, New Plymouth.
  • Replacing 350m of wastewater pipe on Sunley and Gilmour streets, Westown.
Keeping on top of repairing damaged and leaking pipes is vital to prevent other, often more serious issues such as pipe collapsing, and creating holes on a busy road or car park, as has happened in other parts of the country.

Fast facts

  • The $248m to invest in fixing the district’s plumbing is part of our current 10-year-Plan 2021-2031.
  • There are 800km of pipes in New Plymouth District.
  • NPDC’s four water treatment plants supply about 28 million litres of water per day to just under 28,000 homes and businesses.
  • NPDC collects, manages and disposes of stormwater run-off from around 6,600ha of urban area in the district.
  • On average, NPDC handles 25 million litres of wastewater each day, looking after more than 25,850 properties in the district.

