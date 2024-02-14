Crash Causing Delays, Southern Motorway - Counties Manukau

Motorists are advised to expect delays following a crash on the Southern Motorway this morning.

The crash, in the northbound lanes near Conifer Grove, was reported to Police at 6.30am.

The crash involved multiple vehicles, however no serious injuries have been reported at this stage.

Police advise motorists to expect delays while the scene is cleared and to take an alternate route where possible.

