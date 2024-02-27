Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Conservationists Shocked At Theft Of Predator Traps At Okura Bush

Tuesday, 27 February 2024, 9:38 am
Press Release: Department of Conservation

More than 25 predator traps have been stolen from the Okura Bush Scenic Reserve on Auckland’s North Shore, shocking conservation group Friends of Okura Bush, Te Kawerau ā Maki and the Department of Conservation (DOC).

Predator Pest Control Coordinator and avid volunteer for Friends of Okura Bush Jo Crawford discovered the theft of the conservation group’s traps when she checked the trapline last week.

“With the presence of kauri dieback disease and all the slips from last year’s adverse weather events, and now this second theft, it just constantly feels like the odds are against us.

“It’s coming up to peak trapping season and now we have no predator traps left in this area to protect our precious native species. I’m devastated. This is the second time now on this section of track that traps have been stolen – the last time was December 2022,” says Jo.

The stolen traps included a number of DOC200 and DOC250 traps, as well as KaMate traps and Flipping Timmy traps for possums. Most of the traps were bolted to trees or bases and have been ripped off.

The DOC series traps had the word ‘FoOB’ stencilled in black on the top, along with a Caution Pest Trap sign. The KaMate trap boxes were all an older wood design, with black corflute tops.

Te Kawerau Iwi Tiaki Trust CEO Edward Ashby says: “Te Kawerau a Maki are deeply disappointed to hear about the theft of these traps, which undermines the efforts this community group is undertaking to rid the reserve of pests.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

The trapping supresses mammalian pests in the forest to support its overall health. These pests consume native geckos, insects and forest birds, including their chicks and eggs. Rodents and possums also eat the buds, flowers, fruit, berries and nectar of our native trees, preventing new growth and reducing food for native species.

Tōrea pango/ variable oystercatchers and tūturiwhatu/ New Zealand dotterel live on the coastline in this area, and are also vulnerable to pests.

DOC Senior Ranger Stefan Sebregts is asking the public to come forward with any information on the whereabouts of these traps.

“This theft is absolutely gut-wrenching. If you have any information on who has taken these traps or what has happened to them, please come forward to the police.”

You can call the police on 105 or go online to 105.police.govt.nz citing case file number: 240222/8706

The Okura Bush Walkway section between Haigh Road entrance and Karepiro Bay remains closed, due to significant land damage and kauri dieback disease. The closure is supported by a rāhui by mana whenua; Te Kawerau ā Maki, Ngāti Manuhiri and Ngāti Rehua Ngātiwai ki Aōtea. The section from Stillwater to Karepiro Bay (Dacre Cottage) remains open.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Department of Conservation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Perils Of Joining AUKUS Pillar Two


The lure for New Zealand to join the AUKUS military alliance is that membership of only its “second pillar” will still (supposedly) give us access to state of the art military technologies. As top US official Kurt Campbell said during his visit to Wellington a year ago:
...We've been gratified by how many countries want to join with us to work with cutting-edge technologies like in the cyber arena, hypersonics, you can go down a long list and it's great to hear that New Zealand is interested...
More


 
 

Government: Backs Police To Crackdown On Gangs
The coalition Government is restoring law and order by providing police new tools to crack down on criminal gangs, says Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith and Police Minister Mark Mitchell. “Over the last five years gangs have recruited more than 3000 members, a 51 per cent increase... More


Government: Retiring Chief Of Navy Thanked For His Service
Defence Minister Judith Collins has thanked the Chief of Navy, Rear Admiral David Proctor, for his service as he retires from the Royal New Zealand Navy after 37 years. Rear Admiral Proctor will retire on 16 May to take up an employment opportunity in Australia... More

Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said... More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 