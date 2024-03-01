Auckland Man Arrested In Child Exploitation Investigation

Police have this week arrested a man as part of an investigation into allegations of child exploitation, following reports from a concerned parent.

Under Operation Dash, the Auckland City Child Exploitation Team, alongside OCEANZ, Police Northern Digital Forensic Team, and the Department of Internal Affairs Digital Child Exploitation Team have this week charged a man after it was alleged he was making approaches to a number of young persons under the age of 16 online.

Detective Sergeant Rick Veacock, Auckland City CIB, says on Monday 26 February, Police received information to suggest a male was allegedly targeting young people online.

“It is alleged the male was contacting these victims, through social media, and offering to buy them gift vouchers in exchange for sexual activity.”

Yesterday, the investigation team identified a person believed to be responsible for approaching a number of young people online.

“He was apprehended by Police when he travelled to the Auckland Domain, which Police will allege was to meet a 14-year-old female,” Detective Sergeant Veacock says.

The 49-year-old man was arrested and charged and is due to appear in the Auckland District Court today, Friday 1 March.

Detective Sergeant Veacock says the Police investigation remains ongoing.

“We are continuing to investigate and cannot rule out further charges in relation to this alleged offending.

“We understand the damage and impact this offending can have on our communities and we want to reassure the public we will continue to hold these offenders to account for their actions.”

Police are also mindful of the privacy of the victims identified in our enquiries to date, Detective Sergeant Veacock says.

"Our investigation team has been ensuring welfare is in place for those we have been speaking to, and we will continue to ensure there is appropriate support available moving forward.”

Tim Houston, Manager Digital Child Exploitation Team at DIA, says: “The Auckland City Child Exploitation Team works permanently alongside us in the Department of Internal Affairs Digital Child Exploitation Team Office. This cohabitation means investigators can act swiftly to operation responses, leading to outcomes like this that benefit the safety of Aotearoa.”

Police would also like to thank the person who reported this to us in the first instance.

“The timely reporting of this incident allowed Police to identify the alleged offender and make an arrest within a matter of days,” Detective Sergeant Veacock says.

“We are asking our parents and caregivers to please listen to their intuition, know what their children are doing online, and don’t hesitate to contact authorities if they have any concerns.

"We are also encouraging anyone who might have information that may assist the investigation further to get in contact with us, or if they wish to discuss any matters relating to this offending.”

You can contact Police at any time through our 105 phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/105support

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Additional resources are available via our partners at https://www.netsafe.org.nz/make-a-plan/

