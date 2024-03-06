Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Rates Increase Of 16.4% For 2024/25 Proposed For Community Consultation

Wednesday, 6 March 2024, 7:22 pm
Press Release: Wellington City Council

Wellington City Councillors will next week agree the draft 2024-34 Long-term Plan Consultation Document for auditing prior to community consultation in April. This includes a proposed rates increase for the 2024/2025 year of 16.4% (after growth in the ratepayer base). This excludes the levy for the Moa Point Sludge Minimisation Facility, which will add a further 1.6%.

At the previous Long-term Plan, Finance and Performance committee meeting on 15 February 2024, a rates increase of 15.4% (after growth) was budgeted, down from a provisional number of 26%. This was based on a number of proposed changes to Council services. Councillors voted not to approve or to amend a number of these proposals.

Additional changes made to funding in the 15 February committee meeting to levels of services equate to an approximate increase in proposed rates of 0.9%. Other minor movements, such as interest, have further increased proposed rates by approximately 0.1%.

Mayor Tory Whanau says, “Our proposed Long-term Plan for the next 10 years includes record investment in water and our city. One in every four dollars we spend on capital will go on three waters. We are also rolling out a full cycleway network and bus improvements ahead of time and under cost, saving $80m while doing so.

“We have invested in a waste minimisation plan, upgrading our city housing to meet healthy homes standards, upgrading our suburban libraries, begun work on a brand new central city library, and continued to fund Downtown Community Ministry and the Wellington City Mission.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“For decades, political pressure has kept rates lower than what we require to fund and maintain our essential infrastructure and assets. Councils around the country are now grappling with this, alongside increased inflation, insurance costs and interest rates.

“Local Government New Zealand research shows that councils’ share of overall tax revenue has remained at 2% of GDP for the last 50 years, despite the strain of increasing responsibilities, and the pressure has reached a tipping point.

“The rates increase we have proposed is necessary to fund the services and infrastructure Wellington needs to be a thriving city, and our increase is in line with other councils around New Zealand,” says Mayor Whanau.

The papers relating to next Wednesday’s meeting of the Kōrau Tōtōpū | Long-term Plan, Finance, and Performance Committee, including the draft consultation document, are available here. Following the meeting, the consultation document will be externally audited.

Formal consultation on the 2024-34 Long-term Plan will open on 12 April and close on 12 May. All information, including the consultation document and submission form, will be available at wcc.nz/ltp-2024-34.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Wellington City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Supreme Court’s Collusion With Trump


This shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone. In the week preceding the Super Tuesday primaries and caucuses, a US Supreme Court stacked with Trump appointees obligingly handed the former President a couple of huge victories. First, the Court helped Trump to run down the clock to the next election by postponing (until who-knows-when) the federal criminal trial that Trump is facing for trying to steal the 2020 election.
Next, the Supreme Court majority decision on Colorado’s attempt to exclude Trump from the presidential ballot has all but nullified the 14th amendment of the US Constitution...
More


 
 

Government: GPS 2024: Over $20 Billion To Get Transport Back On Track
Transport Minister Simeon Brown has released the draft Government Policy Statement (GPS) on Land Transport, outlining the Coalition Government’s plan to build and maintain a transport system that enables people to get to where they need to go quickly and safely... More

ALSO:


ACT: New Zealand Dodges Dopey Experiment In Prohibition
“Labour’s attempted crackdown on smokers would have delivered criminal groups a near-monopoly over the cigarette trade,” says ACT Health spokesman Todd Stephenson... More

Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said... More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 