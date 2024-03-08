Council Purchases First Category 3 Property

The buy-out of Category 3 residential properties across Tairāwhiti has commenced, with Council taking ownership of the first Category 3 property yesterday, 8 March 2024.

Mayor Rehette Stoltz, says the settlement of the first Category 3 property marks a significant milestone in our recovery work.

“We are aware this also means the former owners of this property can now move forward with their lives.”

“However, we’re also sensitive that today could be a hard day for them too.”

"The past year has been exceptionally challenging for our Category 3 property owners, and I am pleased that we are now in a position where they can begin to look to the future.”

In January Council appointed independent consultancy firms Align and Simpson Grierson to negotiate with Category 3 Property owners.

Mayor Stoltz says negotiations have been progressing well.

“In addition to yesterday's settlement, Council is due to settle with several more property owners in the coming month.”

Category 3 properties are those categorised as the highest risk under the Government’s Future of Severely Affected Land (FOSAL) framework. There are currently 63 Category 3 properties that have been identified in Tairāwhiti. Council continue to work with the Crown on the parallel Whenua Maori and Marae Pathway.

