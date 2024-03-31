Good Friday Goes Bad For Anti-social Road Users In Gisborne

Good Friday turned bad quickly for a number of Gisborne’s anti-social road users, as Police executed an operation targeting illegal activity on our roads.

Police impounded ten vehicles this weekend - five vehicles on Friday night and another five on Saturday night. Police are still in the process of collating all the numbers across the weekend’s operation, but in addition to the vehicles impounded, more than 50 infringement notices were issued, and Police apprehended three suspended drivers, as well as three impaired drivers exceeding the breath/blood alcohol limit.

“We are incredibly disappointed with the behaviour that these people continue to display on our roads,” says Acting Inspector Danny Kirk, Tairāwhiti Area Commander.

“This not only causes risk to people, but also damage to the roads, and it is very disrespectful - particularly given the tragic events of last weekend, and the ongoing recovery of our community following Cyclone Gabrielle and other weather-related events.”

Damage to local roads from illegal activity over the weekend is still being assessed, to ensure any risks posed by debris left behind (for example, blown tyres) and obscured road markings are addressed.

“We would like to thank the members of the public who got in touch over the weekend after witnessing this illegal activity on our roads,” says Acting Inspector Kirk.

“Information provided by members of our community is invaluable not only in holding those responsible to account, but also in ensuring we are able to pass information regarding damaged roads on to our partner agencies.”

“Police’s work to disrupt this behaviour and hold those involved to account is not over, and we will be reviewing footage and further information received by the public, to further identify vehicles and people involved.”

“We will also be investigating a number of 111 calls that were made on Saturday night, which we’ve since confirmed were hoax calls made by these anti-social road users in an attempt to divert police attention from their illegal activities on our roads.”

Specialist staff from Hawke’s Bay and outside Eastern District were brought in to assist this operation, and Police were supported by a number of partner agencies, including Fire and Emergency New Zealand, Hato Hone St John, Waka Kotahi and the Gisborne District Council, as well as roading contractors, and bailiffs from the Ministry of Justice.

“I want to acknowledge the staff involved for their efforts on this operation, and to thank all of our partners for the valuable assistance,” says Acting Inspector Kirk.

“It has been an incredibly unsettling week for residents of Gisborne, and we have had an increased presence in the region throughout the week to reassure locals.

“The message is clear - we do not tolerate this behaviour and will continue to take action by issuing infringements and impounding vehicles if necessary.”

Police will continue efforts to keep the roads safe from these anti-social road users and urge members of the public to report any illegal road activity by calling Police on 111 (or 105 if it is after the fact).

Gather as much information as you can safely do so, including vehicle registration and description or video footage. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

