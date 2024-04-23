Update - Body Located In Wellington Harbour

Detective Inspector Haley Ryan:

Police have formally identified the female who was located deceased in the water off Māhina Bay on Sunday morning.

She was a 60-year-old Hutt Valley woman who had recently been living in Levin, however Police are not in a position to release her name at this stage.

We send our condolences her family and friends at this difficult time and are providing ongoing support.

Police are continuing to make enquiries to establish the circumstances of how she entered the water.

If you have any information that could assist Police with enquiries, please call 105 or make a report online at 105.police.govt.nz using ‘Update Report’ and referencing file number 240421/0290.

