Police Seek Driver Who Came To Hit-and-run Victim’s Aid

Attributed to Detective Rosanne Rix, Wellington Serious Crash Investigation Unit.

Police investigating a hit-and-run in Wellington are still trying to locate the motorist who stopped to help.

The victim was a short distance from home when he was struck by a vehicle while crossing Old Porirua Road in Ngaio, sometime between 4.45am and 5.45am on Sunday 21 April.

The offending driver failed to stop or call for help, leaving the man lying in the middle of a dark road.

A rideshare driver found the victim and managed to wake him. While the driver offered to call an ambulance, the victim was unaware of how serious his injuries were and instead asked to be taken home.

He was later transported to hospital and spent several days being treated for his injuries.

By stopping to help, the rideshare driver has prevented the victim from being struck by any other vehicles, but may also have information that helps us build a picture of what occurred.

If you were that driver, or know who they are, please contact with us.

Police also want to hear from anyone with information about the incident or footage of it. Please contact Police via 105 and reference the file number 240423/7979.

