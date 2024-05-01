Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police Seek Driver Who Came To Hit-and-run Victim’s Aid

Wednesday, 1 May 2024, 3:00 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Attributed to Detective Rosanne Rix, Wellington Serious Crash Investigation Unit.

Police investigating a hit-and-run in Wellington are still trying to locate the motorist who stopped to help.

The victim was a short distance from home when he was struck by a vehicle while crossing Old Porirua Road in Ngaio, sometime between 4.45am and 5.45am on Sunday 21 April.

The offending driver failed to stop or call for help, leaving the man lying in the middle of a dark road.

A rideshare driver found the victim and managed to wake him. While the driver offered to call an ambulance, the victim was unaware of how serious his injuries were and instead asked to be taken home.

He was later transported to hospital and spent several days being treated for his injuries.

By stopping to help, the rideshare driver has prevented the victim from being struck by any other vehicles, but may also have information that helps us build a picture of what occurred.

If you were that driver, or know who they are, please contact with us.

Police also want to hear from anyone with information about the incident or footage of it. Please contact Police via 105 and reference the file number 240423/7979.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 