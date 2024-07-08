Police Rev Up Warning To Dirt Bike Riders

A man has been arrested and bikes have been impounded after Police disrupted a group of dirt bike riders on Sunday evening.

Inspector Jim Wilson, Auckland City East Area Commander, says around 5pm, Police responded to reports of a group of about 15 riders congregating at Archilles Point in Mission Bay.

“Upon Police arrival, the group left the area at speed along Tamaki Drive towards, and were observed riding in a dangerous manner, crossing the centre line and riding on the footpath.

“While attending Police attempted to engage with some of the stationary bikes, some chose to flee the area, and Police did not pursue.”

With the assistance of Police Camera Operators and the Police Air Support Unit, Eagle, Police continued to monitor the convoy as they travelled through St Heliers towards Pakuranga.

“At one stage, one of the rider’s bikes broke down at the intersection of Southern Cross and Kohimarama Road, and was abandoned,” he says.

“Police arrived and this bike was impounded.”

However, the group continued travelling in a very concerning manner and at speed and Inspector Wilson says it was lucky no other road users were harmed during this incident.

“The group eventually arrived at a service station on Puhinui Road in Mankau where one rider attempted to leave the area on foot.

“He was arrested a short time later without further incident.”

The 26-year-old man is due to appear in the Manukau District Court today charged with failed to remain and dangerous driving.

Another bike belonging to one of the group was later impounded on Piako Street in Ōtara.

Inspector Wilson says Police and the wider community have zero tolerance for this dangerous driving that puts other motorists and members of the public at risk.

“Police received a significant number of calls for service in relation to the group’s poor driving behaviour and we thank those who reported this brazen action to us.

“These riders show a complete disregard for others and we will continue to hold these riders to account and impound their bikes.

“Yesterday’s actions will continue to be investigated and we will utilise all available avenues around enforcement.”

Police continue to encourage anyone who sees driving of concern to contact us immediately on 111 if it happening now.

Information can also be provided by our 105 phone service if it is after the fact or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

