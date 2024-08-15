Name Release, Fatal Crash, Takitimu Drive
Thursday, 15 August 2024, 8:35 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now release the name of the person who died
following a two-vehicle crash on Takitimu Drive on 7
August.
She was 51-year-old Joanna Teresa McMillan,
from Gisborne.
Our thoughts and sympathies are with
her family and friends at this difficult
time.
